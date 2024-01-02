UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for December 2023

At the end of December 2023, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” including success fee-accrual increased to EUR 115,325,513 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of September 2023 which amounted to EUR 108,152,041.

Sector, Ownership (%) Value*, kEUR Solar PV UAB “Saulės energijos projektai” (30%) 343.96 Energy Solar Projekty sp.z o.o (100%) 23,932.74 PV Energy Projects sp.z o.o (100%) 42,940.43 PL SUN sp.z.o.o (100%) 52,913.22 UAB “Nimela” (100%) 511.1 Onshore Wind UAB “Žaliosios Investicijos” (25%) 46,028.16 Zaļais Spēks SIA (50%) 367.0 UAB “Atelda” (100%) - UAB “Ekoelektra” (50%) 2,705.42 UAB “Rineila” (100%) - Zala Elektriba SIA (50%) 1,685.73 UAB “Pakruojo vėjas” (100%) - Hybrid Projects UAB “KNT Holding” (100%) 6,304.50 UAB “JTPG” (89.96%) 2,327.36 Other Cash and other current receivables 6,758.24 Total value of assets 186,817.86 Company liabilities -71,492.35 Net asset value (NAV) 115,325.51

*Total value of investments is a sum of equity and debt instruments held by the AEI.

The share price including success fee-accrual increased to EUR 1.9661 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of September 2023, amounted to EUR 1.8438. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual increased to 11.15% compared to the previously announced IRR at the end of September 2023, which amounted to 9.06%.

At the end of December 2023, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 117,108,358 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of September 2023, which amounted to EUR 108,661,780. The share price excluding the success fee accrual increased to EUR 1.9965 compared to the previously determined share price at the end of September 2023, which amounted to EUR 1.8525. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual increased to 11.91% compared to the previously announced IRR at the end of September 2023, which amounted to 9.32%.

During the January to December 2023 period, the Company earned a comprehensive profit of EUR 5,023.23 thousand (unaudited data). The Income is related to the increase in the fair value of the investment portfolio, which was assessed by an independent appraiser as of the end of October 2023.

2023, kEUR Income 11,437.35 Administrative expenses -2,519.79 Finance income 44.59 Finance costs -3,938.92 Profit before taxes 5,023.23 Income tax - Profit after taxes 5,023.23

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt