Icario Names Aerste Howells Chief Commercial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario, the healthcare industry’s leading engagement company, today announced it has named Aerste Howells Chief Commercial Officer, reporting to CEO Marc Willard effective Jan. 2. In this position, Howells will lead the organization's sales and marketing teams while working with healthcare executives to help their organizations improve engagement to drive healthy behaviors.



"Aerste has shown the ability to consistently generate revenue growth across key strategic verticals, making her a perfect match for Icario as we ramp up a new era of innovation and growth," said Willard. "With demand for patient engagement solutions greater than ever, Icario’s solutions fill--and will continue to fill--compelling gaps in the current market. Aerste's expertise and skill set will be core drivers in accelerating our upward trajectory, and we can't wait for her to get started."

Howells joins Icario with more than 20 years of success in partnering with payers, providers and employers to bring innovative care services to their organizations. She was most recently at Cureatr, where she served as Chief Revenue Officer before being selected as the company's Chief Executive Officer. During her time at the value-based tech-enabled medication management clinic, she led sales, account management and implementation initiatives with a focus on quality improvement and avoidable utilization reduction. She generated significant results during her tenure, driving annual revenue from $3.1 million in 2022 to $16 million in 2023 and nearly $40 million contracted for 2024.

Before Cureatr, Howells was at Matrix Medical Network, where she generated nearly $400 million in net new revenue as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development. While there, she leveraged her collaborative work style to design and implement programs and services for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial health plans, as well as several Fortune 100 companies and various state health agencies across the U.S.

"I'm joining a best-in-class leadership team that is aligned on vision and strategy, and I couldn't be more eager to start," Howells said. "With recent advancements in AI and machine learning, Icario is perfectly poised to identify preferences and behavior patterns to ultimately nudge health behaviors in a personalized way to optimize engagement. Consumers and beneficiaries are fed up with antiquated mainstream communication tactics, and I’m looking forward to further positioning the company as a leader in patient engagement."

Icario empowers health plans and providers to take a digital-first approach to patient engagement that drives health action, leading to significant and measurable results on both plan performance and patient health.

For more information on Icario’s health action capabilities, visit www.icariohealth.com.

About Icario

Icario is the leading digital-first health action company driving the next generation of healthcare. Powering over 100 million connections with people, the company’s health action platform unites whole-person data, behavioral science, and digital-first omnichannel pathways to personally connect everyone to health. Icario deeply understands people and delivers personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com.

BOCA Communications for Icario

icario@bocacommunications.com





