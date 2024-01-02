Circana Announces Hannah Kim as Chief Legal Officer

Chicago, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a world leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced that Hannah Kim has joined the company as chief legal officer. As a member of Circana’s executive leadership team, Kim will oversee the company’s global corporate legal, compliance, and privacy functions, in addition to serving as secretary to the Board of Directors. Kim succeeds Susan Bennett, who will be departing the company to spend more time with her family. Bennett will serve as an advisor over the coming weeks to support a smooth transition.

“We are delighted to welcome Hannah to our team,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer of Circana. “She brings outstanding experience and perspective from her years leading legal strategy for some of the world’s leading retailers and brands, and we look forward to benefitting from her counsel and leadership as Circana continues to turn complexity into clarity for our clients.”

Kim joins Circana from Neiman Marcus Group, where she served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, overseeing all legal, compliance, governmental affairs, corporate compliance, and loss prevention areas for the company. Kim formerly served as chief legal officer, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer of Energizer Holdings, Inc., and held several senior legal roles at Bank of America and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Kim received her Doctor of Law and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.

“I am thrilled to join Circana at this exciting stage in its continued growth journey,” said Kim. “It is an honor to be part of this outstanding team, dedicated to delivering unparalleled insights and powerful solutions to the world’s most innovative brands and retailers.”

Perry added, “We also extend our deep gratitude to Susan for her service to Circana. Since joining our company nearly ten years ago, Susan has been an integral member of our leadership team, supporting the strategic evolution that has broadened our global reach, expanded our insights and solutions, and transformed Circana into an industry leader. Susan’s work has helped establish the strong foundation we have for future growth, and we appreciate her continued dedication to supporting our legal team through a smooth transition over the coming weeks. On behalf of the Circana board and leadership team, I am thankful to Susan for her many contributions and wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

