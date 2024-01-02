SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FMC Corporation - FMC

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether FMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 7, 2023, Blue Orca published a short report on FMC, alleging that “FMC has concealed from investors that it has suffered a recent string of stunning legal defeats around the globe that have enabled competitors to now launch competing generics at prices up to 80% below the price of FMC’s flagship insecticide product” and that “[c]ontrary to the Company’s claims, FMC’s process patents to not protect its flagship product from generic competition.” On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $6.09 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $76.10 on September 7, 2023. Then, on October 23, 2023, FMC announced that it was again cutting its Q3 2023 outlook and guidance for revenues for Q4 and FY 2024, projecting earnings well below the expectations of analysts, citing substantially lower sales volumes in Latin America, particularly Brazil.

On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $8.83 per share, or 12.18%, to close at $58.12 per share on October 23, 2023.

