Roofers In Blue Ash, Ohio, Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling Announces Expansion To Kentwood

Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling, a roofing contractor based in Blue Ash, Ohio, has announced that it is expanding its services to nearby Kentwood.

With over 20 years of experience, the family-owned and operated Cincinnati roofing company claims to give every roof the royal treatment it deserves. The company’s fully licensed and insured crew is known throughout its service area for its superior craftsmanship and impeccable service. Apart from its home base of Blue Ash and its recent expansion into Kentwood, Crown Pointe also serves Cincinnati, Dayton, West Chester, Bellbrook, Loveland, Centerville, Mason, Beavercreek, Moraine, Byron, Oakwood, Fort Thomas, and Union.

Quincy Barrett, CEO of Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling, remarks on bringing its services to the residents of Kentwood by saying, “We take our work very seriously. Since we began offering our services over 20 years ago, we have always strived to do quality work and deliver the best customer experience. So, our dedication to the craft paired with our passion to help our customers is why we have earned our reputation as one of the leading roofing contractors in Cincinnati. We aim to continue this streak wherever we go, and Kentwood is just next in line to benefit from it. We urge the town’s residents to give us a call to find out more about what we can do for them and schedule an appointment when they are ready to get started.”

The range of roofing services offered by Crowne Point Roofing in Blue Ash Cincinnati includes roof replacements, roof repairs, rubber roofing, and commercial roofing. The company’s remodeling services include bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, kitchen remodeling, windows and doors, decks, and siding. It aims to provide same-day estimates for most of its services and can also help customers who need immediate assistance with its emergency services.

“Give us a call and we will be on our way,” says Quincy. “After your emergency roof repair or replacement has been handled, whether it was caused by storm damage, wind damage, or hail damage, we can work with your homeowners’ insurance provider to get the repairs covered. We have experience working with all types of roofing materials from standard asphalt shingles to luxury shingles made from layers of fiberglass and ceramic granules. If your roof needs to be fixed, we can handle it for you.”

Crown Pointe has been repeatedly praised by local customers for delivering high-quality roofing services at affordable prices. The company’s Google Business Profile even boasts a stellar overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 from over 80 reviews. Customers thank Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling for its professional and efficient crew members, their precision and attention to detail, continuous communication, and helpful customer service.

One customer writes, “Highly recommend!!!! Crown Pointe Remodeling did my roof, windows, siding, gutters, and deck. I'm telling you now, you get what you pay for. They are worth every penny. They did a fantastic job from beginning to end. Don was very helpful in answering all my questions along the way. Ian the production manager was keeping me in the loop. Communication from the very first appointment, office, until the final walkthrough was great from everyone I encountered from the company. I have had so many neighbors stop by and comment. They are planning to use them as well.”

Another recent review says, “When Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling was working on the roof of one of my neighbors over a year ago, they observed some wind damage on a part of the roof vents. They promised to fix the vent for no cost after having my neighbor get in touch with me at work. More recently, when it rained heavily, we experienced minor leaks, which I had the Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling crew fix. Quincy worked with us throughout this process and communicated clearly and promptly even though this wasn't a complete roof job. All around excellent work.”

Readers can find out more about Crown Pointe Roofing & Remodeling 45242 by contacting the company at (513) 791-1053.

