Real Estate Investment Market Size Projected to Surge USD 17,223.67 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.27%

Newark, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8,537.74 Billion in 2022 real estate investment market will reach USD 17,223.67 Billion by 2032. Due to the expanding population and the desire for private living spaces, the market is expected to increase steadily over the course of the projected period. It was anticipated that the main driver of industrial growth would be the commercial real estate industry.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13886



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 8,537.74 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 17,223.67 Billion CAGR 7.27% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Property, Type Drivers Growth in population and urbanisation Opportunities Changing economic and lifestyle patterns

Key Insight of the Real Estate Investment Market



Middle East is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.28% over the projection period.



Middle East is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.28% over the forecast period. The country's growing number of residential and commercial developments is primarily responsible for the growth. In the third quarter of 2021, for example, the Middle East Construction Pipeline Trend Report states that there were 545 hotel projects totaling 168,042 rooms. In addition, Tamcoon and Durrat Marina inked a contract in July 2021 for the construction of eighteen private villas in Bahrain.



The commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.35% over the projected period in the real estate investment market.



The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.35% in the real estate investment market. The market is expanding at a remarkable rate due to the expansion of the tourism industry. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the need for bathroom furniture will be driven by the expanding number of hotels and resorts. With five projects totaling 945 rooms, Citadines Apart' Hotels was the most active hotel brand in Thailand in 2020.



Over the projected period, the sales segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.85% in the real estate investment market.



Over the forecasted period, the sales segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.85% in the real estate investment market. Due to the shift in consumer attitudes on property ownership that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for luxury homes, villas, and second homes has increased. For example, around 1,63,000 new residential units were added from India's top 7 cities between January and September 2021.



Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/real-estate-investment-market-13886



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growth in population and urbanisation



Urbanisation remains one of the main factors propelling the real estate market's expansion. The demand for residential and commercial real estate is rising in parallel with the growth of metropolitan populations. People relocate to cities in quest of better job prospects, more educational options, and improved living standards. The growing population demands that more residences, shops, and other infrastructure be built in order to sustain robust real estate markets worldwide. Property values in these areas so often rise, attracting real estate investors looking for stability and long-term growth. The remarkably low loan rates have had a significant impact on the real estate sector. Global central banks have adopted accommodating monetary policies, which include keeping interest rates low, to encourage economic growth. Because of this, financing has become more affordable for both regular homeowners and real estate developers. Lower mortgage rates encourage prospective homeowners to enter the market, which increases demand for residential real estate. Developers benefit from cheaper financing as well, which encourages construction and expands the amount of residential and commercial real estate in their portfolios.



Opportunity: Changing economic and lifestyle patterns



The real estate market has been impacted by the significant changes in economic and lifestyle patterns driven forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. Larger homes are highly searched for, particularly in suburban and rural areas where remote work arrangements are becoming increasingly prevalent. Families and individuals are particularly interested in properties that have designated home offices and outside spaces. Concurrently, as people prioritise their leisure time and flee densely congested cities, the epidemic has raised demand for vacation houses. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce has increased demand for logistical and industrial premises to support the quick rise in online retail, which is positive for the commercial real estate sector.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13886



Some of the major players operating in the real estate investment market are:



• ATC IP LLC.

• SIMON PROPERTY GROUP

• L.P.

• RE/MAX, LLC.

• CBRE Group, Inc.

• Colliers

• Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

• Coldwell Banker

• Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC.

• Prologis, Inc.

• Keller Williams Realty, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Property:



• Commercial

• Land

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others



By Type:



• Rental

• Sales

• Lease



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13886



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com