New Financial Resources Now Available to Assist Washington Youth in Foster Care Getting Their Driver’s License

Seattle, WA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehouse, Washington’s leading nonprofit supporting youth in foster care, announces changes to the organization’s Driver’s Assistance program that includes paying for more expansive services.

Beginning July 10, 2023, Treehouse began covering the cost of car tab renewals, gas cards, comprehensive auto insurance, car maintenance and more, in addition to driver’s education, licensing and testing fees and liability car insurance, which it had historically covered.

“A driver’s license is a rite of passage for many young adults and a necessity for accessing school experiences and job opportunities,” said Sarah Mazur, Program Manager for Financial Resources at Treehouse. “Getting your driver’s license is even more important for those in rural areas where public transportation is inaccessible or unreliable.”

Since 2017, the Driver’s Assistance program has supported more than 1,800 [KA1] [VK2] youth by providing financial assistance toward obtaining their driver’s license.

As a program funded through the Washington State Legislature transportation budget, the legislation that authorizes the program used language that restricted what expenses could be funded. That language was expanded during the 2023 legislative session.

To be eligible for Driver’s Assistance, youth must be between 15-20 years old and have an open State or Tribal dependency case (including Extended Foster Care) in Washington state. No referral is required. Eligible youth or their caregivers can make a request for assistance online and eligibility will be verified through Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) or Tribe Specific Indian Children Welfare (ICW) Director.

Quotes from participants

“Driver's Assistance has created a positive impact in my life. I don't have to worry about the cost of my insurance. I work 2 jobs and go to school, I drive a lot and having this program allows me to get where I need and allows me to save my money for my future.​”

“I am so grateful that I can travel without worrying about having insurance. Thanks to this program, I can relax.​”

“Having the Driver’s Assistance Program in my life has not only been a blessing but a huge impact on my budget. I can now go grocery shopping without worrying if I do not have enough money.​”

“This program paid for my driver's education, and now helps me with my auto insurance. When I moved placements, this program helped me get placed on my new caregiver’s insurance.​”

About Treehouse

Treehouse envisions — and strives to create — a world where every child who has experienced foster care has the opportunities and support they need to pursue their dreams and launch successfully into independence. We directly support and work alongside more than 6,700 youth in foster care in Washington State, as well as their caregivers, educators, school administrators, and social workers, to ensure each young person has an individualized plan and network. We also advocate for systems-level change, informed by our on-the-ground expertise. Through direct programs and advocacy, Treehouse is uniquely positioned to close the opportunity gap and positively change the outcomes of youth who have experienced foster care.

Learn more about Treehouse and how you can help by visiting www.treehouseforkids.org.

Attachments