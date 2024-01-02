Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s immune-modulating assets, ARCALYST, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

