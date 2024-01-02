Brookfield Renewable to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, News, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.
Results will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/ under “Press Releases”.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
- Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here
- Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
- Please join and register by webcast clicking here
Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,800 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 143,400 megawatts of renewable power assets, 14 million metric tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons of recycled material and 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.
