Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (“Faron” or “Company”) (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing a CLEVER approach to reprogramming myeloid cells to activate immunity in hematological and solid tumor microenvironments, today announces that Dr. Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday January 11, 2024, at 12pm PT, in San Francisco.



The presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.faron.com and will be available following the event.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company’s lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments treatments and as a monotherapy in last line solid cancers. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

