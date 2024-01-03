KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 27 December 2023 and 29 December 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 27-12-2023 90 000 € 5 269 437 € 58.55 € 57.86 € 58.66 28-12-2023 90 000 € 5 274 090 € 58.60 € 58.50 € 58.84 29-12-2023 90 000 € 5 283 036 € 58.70 € 58.22 € 58.96

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 8 797 069 on 29 December 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

