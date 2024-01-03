AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December 2023 and Q4 2023

In December 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 491,222 passengers, which is a 6.0% increase compared to December 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 23.9% to 22,514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.7% to 59,577 units in the same comparison.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,338,921 passengers, which is a 3.3% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.7% to 76,198 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 172,972 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2023 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:
|Dec 2023
|Dec 2022
|Change
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|491,222
|463,300
|6.0%
|1,338,921
|1,296,047
|3.3%
|Finland–Sweden
|118,150
|141,715
|-16.6%
|374,083
|432,521
|-13.5%
|Estonia–Finland
|321,409
|272,021
|18.2%
|831,499
|731,650
|13.7%
|Estonia–Sweden
|51,663
|49,564
|4.2%
|133,339
|131,876
|1.1%
|Cargo Units
|22,514
|29,591
|-23.9%
|76,198
|96,052
|-20.7%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,426
|3,071
|-21.0%
|9,159
|11,388
|-19.6%
|Estonia-Finland
|16,948
|22,702
|-25.3%
|55,573
|72,920
|-23.8%
|Estonia-Sweden
|3,140
|3,818
|-17.8%
|11,466
|11,744
|-2.4%
|Passenger Vehicles
|59,577
|60,638
|-1.7%
|172,972
|175,539
|-1.5%
|Finland-Sweden
|4,136
|5,239
|-21.1%
|11,288
|14,300
|-21.1%
|Estonia-Finland
|53,233
|53,112
|0.2%
|156,497
|155,589
|0.6%
|Estonia-Sweden
|2,208
|2,287
|-3.5%
|5,187
|5,650
|-8.2%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. In November, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November, the cruise vessel Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.y
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment