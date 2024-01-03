Europe Pet Food Supplements Market to Cross US$ 441.6 million by 2033 as Pet Humanization Trend Gains Traction across the Region | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe pet food supplements market sales accelerated at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2022. For the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Europe market for pet food supplements is expected to progress at 5.9% CAGR.



The Europe pet food supplements market size is expected to be valued at US$ 247.8 million in 2023. It is likely to cross revenues of US$ 441.6 million by 2033, as per Future Market Insights (FMI).

Europe pet food supplements market is likely to be driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, growing awareness of pet health and nutrition, and humanization of pets.

Pet food supplements are products designed to complement pets' regular diets and provide additional health benefits. Popular supplements include vitamins, minerals probiotics, joint support products, skin and coat supplements, and digestive health aids. These supplements are available in several forms, including tablets, chews, powders, and liquids.

Several key players in the pet food supplements market offer a wide range of supplements for pets in Europe. These include both established pet food companies and specialized supplement manufacturers.

Distribution channels for pet food supplements in Europe typically include pet specialty stores, veterinary clinics, and online retailers. Europe pet food supplements market is characterized by increasing product innovation and the introduction of natural and organic options. Pet owners are becoming more conscious about the ingredients and quality of products they purchase. It is leading to a demand for premium and specialized supplements.

Key players in the market include Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Nutramax Laboratories, and Vetoquinol. They are continually introducing new pet food supplement formulations. It includes functional ingredients, natural and organic options, and personalized products.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Supplements Report:

Europe pet food supplements market is set to be worth US$ 441.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand for pet food supplements in Europe is likely to soar at 5.9 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on nature, the organic pet food supplements segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 97.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. By form, the tablets & capsules segment is likely to exhibit a 4.1% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United Kingdom is projected to hold a dominant valuation of US$ 113.5 million in the Europe market by 2033.

in the Europe market by 2033. Germany pet food supplements market is likely to top US$ 72.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. France is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 5.9% during the projection period in the Europe pet food supplement market.





“Growing pet ownership, focus on pet health and wellness, and the pet humanization trend are prominent factors contributing to demand for pet food supplements in Europe. Manufacturers are working on producing high quality products to meet evolving customer preferences towards premium diets to increase their market foothold.” - Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Nutramax Laboratories, Pet Naturals of Vermont, NaturVet, Tomlyn, VetriScience, Zesty Paws, VetIQ, MPP, Pro-Sense, Makondo Pets, Gimborne, Paws & Pals, GNC, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements, Pet-Tabs, Wholistic Pet Organics, Advita, RestoraPet, Marshall Thundering Herd, Infinite Pet, Organic Pet, and Alaska Naturals are key pet food supplements manufacturers listed in the report.

Key manufacturers are developing innovative and high-quality pet food supplements to meet the specific nutritional needs of different pets. They are investing in research and development to introduce new ingredients, formulations, and flavors.

Manufacturers often form partnership with distributors and retailers to expand their reach and ensure efficient distribution. They are differentiating their products through various factors. These include organic and natural ingredients, specific health benefits, product packaging and targeted solutions for specific pet age groups and breeds.

For instance,

In September 2022, Perfect Powder is a full nutrient, minerals, and protein mix that supports balanced organic food for dogs of all ages. It was developed by Opal Pets, a top producer of vegan food items for animals. It is now sold online and available throughout Europe.

Perfect Powder is a full nutrient, minerals, and protein mix that supports balanced organic food for dogs of all ages. It was developed by Opal Pets, a top producer of vegan food items for animals. It is now sold online and available throughout Europe. In July 2021, an ingredient for pet food and feed that is high in antioxidants called NOVASTA was launched in the European market by AstaReal. It is a provider of natural astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is referred to by the manufacturer as "nature's most potent antioxidant."

Pet Food Supplements Market by Category:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Capsules

Chewable

Gel

Liquid

By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior





By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom & Pop Stores Pet Food Stores Independent Grocery Retailers Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

By Country:

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

