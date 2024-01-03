No. 1 2024 Hugo Dorph resigns his position as CCO

By agreement, Hugo Dorph will leave his position as CCO and member of Solar's Executive Board today.





Hugo Dorph has been member of the Executive Board since 2016 and a key player in the preparation of Solar's new strategy for the period 2024-26. The new strategy will be launched on 8 February 2024 in connection with the publication of Solar's Annual Report for 2023.



In drawing up the new strategy, it has become clear that the CCO position is no longer required.



Chair of Board of Directors Michael Troensegaard Andersen says:

"In preparing our new strategy for the period 2024-26, it has become clear that the role as CCO is no longer required to support Solar's onward journey. Therefore, the Board of Directors has agreed with CCO Hugo Dorph that he will step down from his position today. We would like to thank Hugo Dorph for his dedication to Solar over the years and his contribution to Solar’s development. We have appreciated the cooperation and wish him all the best for the future."

Contacts

Chair of Board of Directors Michael Troensegaard Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 00 00

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01



Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.9bn in 2022 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment