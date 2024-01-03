Global Cleanroom Technology Market Insights Report 2023: Integration of AI, Advancements in Filtration Technologies, and Customized Cleanrooms Fueling Growth - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cleanroom Technology Market (by Product, Construction Type, End User, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom technology market is predicted to reach US$5.08 billion in 2023, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.38%, during 2023-2028

The vast majority of cleanrooms are used to manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. As a result, cleanroom technology includes all technical and operational measures aimed at lowering the risk of product contamination.

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) air handling units can filter cleanrooms, and temperature is used in some cleanrooms to reduce microbial growth such as viruses, spores, fungi, and bacteria. As individual wealth increases, consumers begin to pay more attention to personal health, which increases demand for pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and medical devices while also driving demand for cleanrooms.

Driver: Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Industry

The biopharmaceutical sector has been growing rapidly in recent years, and this growth is driving the demand for cleanroom technology. Cleanroom technology is essential in the biopharmaceutical industry to maintain a controlled and contaminated-free environment during the production and development of biopharmaceutical products.

In the biopharmaceutical industry, cleanrooms are used to prevent contamination of sensitive biological materials, such as proteins, viruses, and cells, during production and research. Cleanrooms also help prevent contamination of biopharmaceutical products during the packaging and storage stages. As the biopharmaceutical sector continues to grow, the demand for cleanrooms and cleanroom technology also increases, leading to growth in the cleanroom technology market.

Additionally, the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, such as vaccines and biologic drugs, is driving the need for advanced cleanroom technology. This technology ensures the production of high-quality, safe and effective biopharmaceutical products, which is essential for the success of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Challenge: High Costs Associated With Cleanrooms

One of the major challenges facing the cleanroom technology market is the high cost associated with the development, design, and maintenance of cleanroom facilities.

Cleanroom technology is a complex system that involves several components such as filtration systems, air handling units, laminar flow workstations, gowning systems, and flooring systems. Each of these components is critical to maintaining the controlled environment of a cleanroom and requires specialized materials, equipment, and personnel to be installed, operated, and maintained.

This specialization and complexity drive up the cost of cleanroom technology, making it challenging for companies, especially smaller ones, to invest in these systems. The high costs associated with cleanroom technology can limit its adoption, particularly in small-scale operations, and could potentially impede growth in the cleanroom technology market.

Trend: Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Cleanroom Technology

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a rapidly growing trend in the cleanroom technology market, as companies look to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.

AI is being increasingly adopted in cleanrooms for a variety of applications, including process optimization, environmental monitoring, contamination control, and predictive maintenance. AI algorithms can be used to continuously monitor and control environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and particulate levels, ensuring that the cleanroom environment remains controlled and consistent. This can help prevent contamination and improve the quality of products manufactured in the cleanroom.

Additionally, AI algorithms can be used to predict when equipment and facilities are likely to fail, allowing for preventative maintenance to be scheduled, reducing downtime and improving the overall reliability and efficiency of operations. Thus, integration of AI in cleanroom technology is foreseen as a major factor driving the market during the forecasted period.

Segment Covered

By Product: In terms of product, the report offers insights of the global cleanroom technology market into two segments: Consumable and Equipment. The cleanroom consumable segment dominated the market.

Cleanroom consumables are either reusable or disposable and are frequently used in production capacities in a variety of end-use sectors, including pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, hospitals, and diagnostic centers. Other key reasons for the segment's growth include bulk purchases by manufacturing companies, high demand for preventing contamination by personnel, convenience, and various alternatives developed by key players.

By Construction Type: On the basis of construction type, the report provides the segmentation of the global cleanroom technology market as follows: Standard, Hardwall, Softwall & Pass-Through Cabinets.

The hardwall cleanroom technology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period. Hardwall cleanrooms are permanent structures that are constructed using hard, durable materials such as metal or plastic. These cleanrooms provide a high level of control over the environment and are typically used in applications that require a high degree of cleanliness and control.

Hardwall cleanrooms can be designed to meet specific cleanliness levels and can be used for a wide range of applications, including research and development, manufacturing, and testing. Customization is available for hardwall cleanrooms. The cleanroom components are manufactured offsite (prefabricate) and easily assembled once delivered. These factors are expected to support the segment's growth.

By End User: The report further identifies five segments of the market on the basis of end user: Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals and Other End Users.

Pharmaceutical industry held the highest share in the market. The increase is due to stringent regulations governing pharmaceutical product approval, which has resulted in an increase in demand for cleanroom technology. Air with low particulate matter is required for pharmaceutical production.

The installation of cleanroom technology equipment, such as HVAC, air showers, and air diffusers, ensures the highest product quality with the least amount of waste, maximizes yield, and optimizes the manufacturing process. Because of the aforementioned factors, the use of cleanroom technology in the pharmaceutical industry has increased, indicating a high growth potential.

Geographic Coverage

North America accounted for the maximum share of the global market. This can be attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the region, an increase in the burden of noncommunicable diseases, and increased awareness of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals. Furthermore, strict regulations governing the approval of healthcare products in this region, such as the US, have increased demand for cleanroom technology.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Investment in healthcare development is also increasing in this region. The increase in generic drug production due to branded drug patent expirations, growing geriatric population, and increasing burden of noncommunicable diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific, thereby attributing to the growth of the cleanroom technology market.

The COVID-19 Analysis

In the initial stages of the pandemic, the spread of the virus led to a slowdown in demand for cleanroom technology as construction and production activities decreased globally. However, as the pandemic continued, the need for clean and controlled environments for essential and pharmaceutical industries increased during the second half of 2020.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of cleanroom technology in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and protecting public health. This increased demand for cleanroom technology has driven growth in the market. The post-COVID environment also appears to be fortunate for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Global cleanroom technology market is fragmented in nature, with increasing acquisitions, collaboration, and product launches.

