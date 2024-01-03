Company Announcement

3 January 2024

Announcement No. 2

Notification of major shareholding - correction

The information on Morgan Stanley’s shareholding provided in company announcements no. 38 of 22 December 2023 and no. 1 of 2 January 2024 were incorrect. The correct information with reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act is that:

19 December 2023: Morgan Stanley reduced its total voting rights in NKT attached to shares and through financial instruments from 6.69% to 5.31%.



27 December 2023: Morgan Stanley’s total voting rights in NKT attached to shares and through financial instruments were below the 5% threshold.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachments