Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size Is Surpassing USD 33.7 Billion by 2032, Growing at Projected 24.4% CAGR

Newark, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.8 billion digital freight forwarding market will reach USD 33.7 billion by 2032. One of the main forces behind the expansion of the modern economy is still digitisation. In the end, logistical gaps cause supply chain inefficiencies since they are extremely difficult to close. Prominent businesses like uShip and Uber Freight are launching new systems to meet the problem. Digital freight forwarding will minimise the laborious process. A single platform will have access to all freight forwarding estimates, eliminating the need for lengthy conversations and paper trails. Fast quotes, clear pricing, rate and carrier comparison, tracking, and minimal paperwork are benefits of digital freight forwarding. The logistics business is evolving into a digital, paperless enterprise to support market expansion.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 33.7 Billion CAGR 24.4% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Mode of Transport, Deployment Mode, Vertical Drivers Expansion of e-commerce Opportunities Rise in free trade agreements Restraints Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Because end-user industries throughout the region are experiencing an increase in demand, the North American region leads the global digital freight forwarding market. With its well-established corporations and industries, North America boasts a robust industrial backbone. On a massive scale, they import and export. There will likely be a continued high level of demand from end-user industries. Not to mention, the North American goods moving market is rapidly going digital.



The sea segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.52 billion.



The cloud segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.12 billion.



The retail and e-commerce segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.29 billion.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growth in e-commerce



One of the most common online activities in the world is shopping. As a result, domestic and international e-commerce is flourishing in developing nations like China, India, and Indonesia. This includes shipments of electronics, prescription drugs, consumer packaged products, and direct-to-consumer retail sales. Even product producers are gradually switching from traditional freight forwarding to digital freight forwarding as internet availability grows. Digital freight forwarding offers several advantages: quick quotes, clear pricing, comparing rates and carriers, tracking, simple documentation, and more.



Restraint: Poor infrastructure



An effective logistics environment requires advanced infrastructure, a well-managed supply chain, and trade facilitation laws. Due to high financial costs, logistics companies without these are forced to invest in increasing working capital and stock reserves, which can negatively impact national and regional competitiveness. Logistics are also hampered by the underdevelopment of infrastructure in many countries, which raises costs and lowers supply chain dependability.



Opportunity: Rise in adoption of DTC e-commerce logistics



There are several ways that DTC e-commerce simplifies shipping and other services. Using domestic freight forwarders facilitates communication in general. Shippers can more easily follow the process when freight forwarders can monitor shipments in real-time owing to on-demand tracking. Data access at every stage of the transportation process is made possible by real-time data monitoring, which has the potential to prevent thousands of errors from occurring. Throughout the projected period, the growth of the worldwide digital freight forwarding market is anticipated to be supported by these advantages connected to DTC e-commerce.



Challenge: Stringent regulations



The market is being negatively impacted by the government's strict laws and restrictions around freight forwarding.



Some of the major players operating in the digital freight forwarding market are:



● Turvo Inc.

● Kuehne+Nagel International AG

● Uber Freight LLC

● Deutsche Post DHL Group

● Descartes Kontainers

● Flexport, Inc.

● Transporteca

● Icontainers

● Forto GmbH

● Twill



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Mode of Transport:



● Sea

● Air

● Land



By Deployment Mode:



● On-Premises

● Cloud



By Vertical:



● Manufacturing

● Automotive

● Retail and E-Commerce

● Healthcare

● Others

About the report:



The global digital freight forwarding market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



