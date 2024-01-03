Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Decoding Prominent Trends & Factors Shaping the Software Engineering Arena

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) Market to Reach $104.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report provides an introduction to engineering software, highlighting the growing demand for such software driven by automation and integrated solutions programs. It emphasizes the significance of computer-aided design (CAD) software in the engineering software market.
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electronic Design Automation (eda) segment is estimated at 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report also focuses on key application markets within engineering software, with a specific focus on product design and testing, as well as design automation. It provides a breakdown of revenues by application, offering insights into the importance of these segments in the engineering software market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
In terms of regional analysis, the report acknowledges the dominance of developed markets while highlighting the Asia-Pacific region as the fastest-growing market for engineering software. It touches upon the global economic update, discussing the shift to an endemic COVID-19 strategy and the impact of factors such as war, inflation, and the high cost of living on the global economy.
The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
The competitive scenario is explored in the report, presenting data on the market share of key competitors in the engineering software market in 2023. It also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023 and outlines recent market activity in the engineering software sector.
Additionally, the report mentions select global brands within the industry, providing readers with insights into the leading players in the engineering software market. Overall, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the engineering software market, its applications, and the competitive landscape.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|575
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$39.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$104.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Decoding Prominent Trends & Factors Shaping the Software Engineering Arena
- AI-Enabled Software Tools Address Challenges of Engineering Processes
- Engineering Software Reports Increasing Shift to the Cloud
- Emphasis on Design Automation Favors Growth
- Software Tools Streamline Drafting & 3D Modeling Processes
- Virtual 3D Modelling and Simulation Finds Application in Smart City Planning
- Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Virtual 3D Modeling and Simulation
- Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Design Automation Drives Investments in Engineering Software
- Integrated Software Contribute to Reduced Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls
- Sophisticated Software Solutions Drive Product Lifecycle Management Market
- Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics Extends Opportunities
- Engineering Software Gains Traction in EPC Sector
- Contractors Use Engineering Software to Address Materials Shortages
- BIM Technology Streamlines Structural Designing Process
- Rising Spending on Robotic Automation Drives Opportunities
- Sophisticated Engineering Software Finds Increasing Application in Automotive Industry
- Pandemic-Led Tech Adoption Holds Positive Implications for Automotive Software Market
- Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Engineering Domains
- Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars: The Next Stage of Software Evolution
- Recovery in Aerospace & Defense Sector to Drive Growth
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
- Value-Added Resellers Positively Impact the Market
- Rapid Industrialization and Implementation of Cloud-Based Platforms Boost Growth in CAM Software Market
- Global CAD Software Market Maintains Positive Growth
- An Insight into Trends Related to CAD Technology
- Design Automation and CAD Customization
- AI-assisted CAD Software, an Accelerating Innovation Area for the Oil & Gas Industry
- Industry Witnesses Enhanced Demand for CAM Software to Improve Shop-Floor Efficiency
- CAE Software Market Displays High Degree of Dynamism
- Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market
- Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market
- Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development
- Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging
- Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions
- Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market
- Need for Engineering Design Optimization Offers Strong Prospects
- Major Electronic Design Automation Industry Trends
- Companies Increasingly Move EDA Into the Cloud
- Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA
- Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools
- Cloud EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design
- Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth for EDA Market
- Challenges Confronting Market
- Open Source Software Restrains Market Growth
- IoT Impacts Engineering Software Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 198 Featured)
- Ansys, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- AVEVA Group plc
- Bentley Systems, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Hexagon AB
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Nemetschek SE
- PTC Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens Industry Software Inc.
- Synopsys, Inc.
- Vectorworks, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq6f5p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment