Biopsy Devices Market projected to reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Biopsy Devices Market ” , by Product Type (Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance System, Biopsy Needles (Vacuum Assisted, Fine Needle, Core Needle), Biopsy Forceps, Others), By Guidance Technique (Ultrasound, Stereotactic Guided, MRI Guided, CT Guided, Others), Application (Breast Biopsy, Prostatic Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Gynaecological Biopsy, Others) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging, Academic & Research Institute, Others)and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Biopsy Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.45 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 4.12 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Guidance Technique, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Argon Medical Devices Boston Scientific Corporation Sample of Companies Covered Becton B. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health Inc.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Biopsy Devices Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Biopsy Guidance System, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global Biopsy Devices market has emerged as a key factor in revolutionizing various industries by offering innovative solutions to long-standing challenges. Biopsy Devices are the medical instruments which are used for collecting the tissue samples from a body for the diagnostic purpose. The biopsy are performed to determine the abnormality in the cells and tissues and helps in the diagnosis of different medical conditions including cancer.

The Biopsy devices have several advantages majorly in the diagnostic purposes including the availability of the actual tissue samples which allows a detailed analysis and diagnostic when compared to normal imaging techniques. This becomes essential in identifying the actual nature of a lesion, tumor or the abnormality. The increasing geriatric population globally has resulted in the increase demand for the diagnostic procedures including biopsies and the routine screening of the cancer and other diseases which has resulted in the early diagnosis of the devices thus leading to better treatment outcomes.

The rising demand in the liquid biopsy a noninvasive technique is gradually gaining traction. Moreover the liquid biopsy provides a better alternative when compared to traditional tissue biopsies has contributed towards the rising use of the biopsy devices. Also the biopsy devices has its implementation as wekk sucg as infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders thus expanding its scope for the biopsy devices market.

The integration of AI in the healthcare is transforming its various aspects in field of medical diagnostics. With reference to the biopsy devices, AI can assist in image analysis, data interpretation, and decision-making, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of biopsy procedures. The integration of the AI algos assist in the analysis of medical imaging data from MRIs and CT Scans. This leads to accurate analysis of the target tissues thus reducing the chances of sampling errors.

Major Vendors in the Global Biopsy Devices Market:

Argon Medical Devices

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

Danaher Corporation

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

DTR Medical

Gallini Srl

Hologic, Inc.

INRAD, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

TransMed7, LLC

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rise in the number of cancer cases.

Minimal invasive procedures

Early detection and accurate diagnosis of the diseases.

Increase in the healthcare expenditures

Technical advancements and easy access to the healthcare facilities

Opportunities:

Advancements in the biopsy devices for the infectious disease diagnostics such as the remote biopsy procedures.

Integration with the 3D printing technologies for creating a patient specific biopsy devices.

Targeted therapies and the biomarker identification.

Implementation of remote biopsy procedures

Growing popularity of point of care biopsy devices

Rising Demand for Biopsy Devices in Breast Biopsy Applications

Based on the application the market is segmented into Breast Biopsy, Prostatic Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Gynaecological Biopsy, Others. The increasing adoption of Biopsy Devices in Breast Biopsy applications is a significant driver which contributes towards the growth of the segment. The most prominent use of the breast biopsy devices is the collection of tissue samples from the identified breast lesion. This collected tissue helps pathologists analyze the cells for signs of malignancy or other abnormalities. Additionally with the integration of AI powered devices it is able to provide the real time guidance during the biopsy devices procedures. This leads to the automated needle tracking and its adjustments which is done on the basis of continuous analysis of the imaging data. The feedback improves the accuracy of the needle placements particularly in difficult to reach anatomical locations.

Also with the integration of AI it can assist pathologist in analyzing the biopsy samples more effectively. Tools such as automated image recognition and analysis can help in identifying specific cellular and molecular characteristics thus increasing the diagnostic process which allows faster and accurate interpretation of the results. Additionally AI driven diagnostics can be easily integrated with EHRs thus ensuring the information is available immediately.

North America dominates the market for Biopsy Devices.

North America dominates the global Biopsy Devices market specifically United States, emerging as the dominating region in the market. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of key market players, robust research and development activities, and favorable regulatory frameworks that encourage the testing and deployment of Biopsy Devices technologies. Moreover the increasing aging population and the steep rise in the heart ailment has contributed towards the wider growth and implementation of the biopsy devices. U.S dominates the North American region followed by Canada.

Europe, exhibits high growth potential in the Biopsy Devices market due to alarming increase of cancer cases in the region. The rapid pace of the development of the health infrastructure in the European countries along with the increased cancer cases have led to the growth of the market in the region. The region has the highest cases of cancer globally. As per the stats by World Cancer Research Fund International the highest cancer rate for men and women combined was in Denmark at 334.9 people per 100,000. Additionally The age-standardised rate was at least 300 per 100,000 for 10 countries: Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, France, The Netherlands, Australia, Norway, France (New Caledonia) and Slovenia.

