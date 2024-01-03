Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Research 2023-2030: Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies and Improving Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, mRNA), Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine), End User (CROs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028 from USD 6.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1%

The report comprehensively encompasses in-depth information about the significant factors that impact the growth of the NAIP market, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A meticulous analysis of the leading industry players has been conducted to offer insights into their business overview, solutions, and products.

The factors responsible for the growth of this market include increasing automation, growing research and development activities and increasing technological advancements.

North America dominated the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The dominance of the region can be attributed to factors such as presence of key players in the region, increasing R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government support, and technological advancements, in the region.

Additionally, the report examines their key strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the NAIP market. Furthermore, the report covers a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the NAIP market ecosystem.

In 2022, the kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Based on products, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market has been segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. The instruments segment is further segmented into automatic and manual instruments.

In 2022, the kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Factors responsible for the growth in this market include easy usage and cost of kits in applications including molecular diagnostics, gene sequencing, and gene cloning, and the continuous focus of key market players on developing and launching advanced kits.

In 2022, the plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA, total RNA, circulating nucleic acid, genomic DNA, messenger RNA, microRNA, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. In 2022, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment dominated the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the market benefits from the wide availability of diverse extraction and processing kits specifically designed for plasmid DNA. Additionally, the increasing utilization of plasmid DNA in gene expression profiling and its widespread application in various downstream processes contribute to the segment's expansion.

In 2022, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Based on application, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into personalized medicine, diagnostics, agriculture & animal research, drug discovery & development, and other applications. The diagnostics segment dominated the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2022.

Several factors contributed to the segment's prominence including the growing utilization of DNA and RNA isolation in routine sample processing for pathogen identification, the increasing awareness of genomic diagnostics among patients and the improved efficiency of genomics sequencing in disease diagnosis.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Technological Advancements and Increased Automation to Drive Market Growth

Kits Dominated North American Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Products Market in 2023

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Kits Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2022

Diagnostics Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

China to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Activities

Technological Advancements and Increasing Automation

Growing Demand for Molecular Diagnostics

Restraints

High Cost of Automated Instruments

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Improving Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

Molecular Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Operational Barriers and Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Introduction of Alternative Technologies

Company Profiles

Major Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

Abcam PLC

Other Companies

Kilpest India Limited

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH

Lgc Biosearch Technologies

Zymo Research Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.

Favorgen Biotech Corporation

Tiangen Biotech(Beijing)Co. Ltd.

Autogen Inc.

Pcr Biosystems

Biogenuix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26cbn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment