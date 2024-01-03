Global Protective Clothing Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - A $16.9 Billion Market by 2028, Stringent Government Regulations Supports Market Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Clothing Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protective clothing market was valued at US$10.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.77% thereby reaching a market size of US$16.9 billion in 2028.



The growing adoption of protective clothing plays a vital role in minimizing the potential for workers to experience life-threatening injuries. By donning protective gear, employees can carry out their tasks in a secure and comfortable environment, free from concerns about potential hazards. The demand for protective clothing is on the upswing, driven by the expansion of global manufacturing and various industrial sectors that necessitate specialized protective equipment to ensure the safety of workers.

Growing emphasis on worker safety driven by government regulations is a significant force propelling the global protective clothing market growth. For instance, in 2021, the Norwegian Armed Forces (NAF) decided to incorporate Honeywell Spectra Shield Ballistic Materials into their military equipment to enhance protection.







Rising stringent government regulations



The global protective clothing market is rising due to stringent government regulations that have been instrumental in driving the development of cutting-edge protective clothing, prioritizing user comfort and safety. Following the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), employees in the oil and gas sectors are mandated to wear heat and flame-resistant attire. This requirement underscores the critical importance of protective clothing in high-risk work environments.



Growth in the prevalence of industrial accidents and fatalities



As per the US Department of Labor, protective clothing has played a significant role in reducing work-related illnesses and injuries. Protective attire provides essential safety for workers in hazardous environments, alleviating their fears, stress, and anxiety, which, in turn, enhances their productivity and efficiency. Moreover, manufacturers experience fewer lawsuits and reduced compensation costs for their employees. These factors collectively drive the global protective clothing market growth.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in collaboration with state agencies, conducted the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, revealing a rise in injury cases in 2021 among private industry employers. The total number of injuries recorded in 2021 was 2, 654.70. Although there was a decrease of 1.8 percent from the previous year, these employers reported 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses. This data highlights the ongoing importance of workplace safety and the need for continued efforts to reduce workplace injuries and illnesses.



India is anticipated to be the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific region



The growing number of industrial accidents in India has provided a positive scope to the protective clothing market. For instance, according to the IndustriALL Global Union, in 2021, at least 429 accidents in major manufacturing sectors in India inclusive of mining, steel, pharmaceutical, and chemicals in which more than 700 workers got injured.

The bolstering growth in these sectors has increased the probability of such accidents. For instance, according to the Ministry of Mines, in 2021, the number of reporting mines for non-metallic minerals stood at 774 which represented an addition of 6 mines over 2020's figure of 767.

