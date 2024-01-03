Global Surfing Boards Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030 - Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing Boards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Surfing Boards estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Longboards segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The surfing industry has faced significant challenges due to lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. These restrictions adversely impacted the industry, limiting surfing opportunities and travel for surf enthusiasts. However, following the lifting of restrictions, there has been a surge in interest and participation in surfing, resulting in a high demand for surfing boards.

In the United States, the surfing industry experienced year-over-year sales growth in surf hardgoods, particularly in the months following the initial lockdowns. With more free time on their hands, individuals turned to surfing as a leisure activity, leading to a positive impact on the industry. This surge in demand has kept surfing board manufacturers exceptionally busy.

The global surfing board market is competitive, with key players vying for market share. Market insights and influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and trends within the industry. Surfing is a popular sporting and leisure activity, with various techniques and types of surfing, each requiring specific types of surfboards. The global market outlook for surfing remains promising, with the United States leading the industry.

Despite the initial challenges posed by the pandemic, the surfing industry is experiencing a resurgence, driven by increased interest in the sport and leisure activity.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market

Connected Surfboard

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels

Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation

Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Electric Fin Surfboards

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

Seasonality & Topography

Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Impact on Environment

Associated Hazards

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 124 Featured)

Quiksilver, Inc.

Gul Watersports Ltd.

Fox Head, Inc.

Boardriders, Inc.

Body Glove International, LLC

Decathlon France SAS

Agit Global, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uacug6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment