Matinas BioPharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma (NYSE American: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on redefining the intracellular delivery of small molecules and small oligonucleotides with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology, announces that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Biotech Showcase 2024 on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held January 8-10 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the company’s website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

Matinas’ lead LNC-based therapy is MAT2203, an oral formulation of the broad-spectrum antifungal drug amphotericin B, which although highly potent, can be associated with significant toxicity. Matinas’ LNC platform provides oral delivery of amphotericin B without the significant nephrotoxicity otherwise associated with IV-delivered formulations. MAT2203 also allows for safe, longer-term use outside of a hospital setting, which could have substantial favorable pharmacoeconomic impact. MAT2203 was successfully evaluated in the completed Phase 2 EnACT study in cryptococcal meningitis, meeting its primary endpoint and achieving robust survival. MAT2203 will be further evaluated as an oral step-down monotherapy treatment following IV amphotericin B in a single pivotal Phase 3 study in the treatment of aspergillosis in persons with limited treatment options who are unable to be treated with azoles for reasons related to drug-drug interactions, resistance or for whom these antifungal agents are unable to be used for other clinical reasons.

In addition to MAT2203, preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can potentially provide solutions to many of the challenges standing in the way of achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery of both small molecules and larger, more complex molecular cargos such as small oligonucleotides such as ASOs and siRNA. The combination of its unique mechanism of action and flexibility with routes of administration (including oral) positions Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become a preferred next-generation orally available intracellular drug delivery platform. For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com.

