Braemont Capital Announces Firm Promotions and Industry Award Honors

Ben Eckholm Promoted to Senior Associate



Founder and Managing Partner Robert Covington Named to D CEO’s 2024 Dallas 500 List

DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points, today announced that Ben Eckholm has been promoted to Senior Associate and Robert Covington, Founder and Managing Partner, has been named to D CEO’s 2024 Dallas 500 List.

These exciting developments follow an outstanding year of growth for the firm, with the close of Braemont’s inaugural fund of $525 million in committed capital, as well as growth equity investments in Vixxo Corporation and Incline P&C Group. Additionally, the firm received several notable industry accolades, including a feature in Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investor list and Robert Covington’s profile in the Texas Business Journals’ Texas 100 list.

As Senior Associate, Eckholm will be responsible for deal sourcing and execution, monitoring previous investments and developing Braemont’s portfolio. Eckholm joined Braemont as an Associate in May 2022 and prior to joining the firm, was an Associate at White Deer Energy.

Commenting on Eckholm’s promotion, Covington said, “Ben has been a tremendous asset to the Braemont team, and we are proud to recognize his contributions by elevating his role to Senior Associate. We look forward to his continued success at the firm as Braemont continues to execute market-defining and industry-leading deals.”

D CEO, the business title of D Magazine, publishes the Dallas 500 list annually to profile the most influential North Texas executives as selected by D CEO editors. Covington was selected for this year’s Dallas 500 list and is featured in the “Banking and Finance” category.

Covington said, “I am honored to be included on the Dallas 500 list alongside North Texas’ most influential leaders in business and would like to thank D CEO’s editors for this important recognition of Braemont’s success. We are proud to be a Dallas-based company and look forward to our continued growth as part of the North Texas community.”

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

Media Contact

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Braemont@gagnierfc.com