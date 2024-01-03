Microcarriers Market is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microcarriers market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.0 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like increasing focus on advancements of cell culture systems, growing demand for microcarriers in biopharmaceutical sector, and rising R&D fundings are the major driving factors for the growth of microcarriers market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139831731

Microcarriers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.0 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising demand for 3D Cell culture Key Market Driver Growing adoption of microcarriers for cell-based vaccine production

Single-use technologies are revolutionizing microcarrier cell culture by offering flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. These systems minimize contamination risks, allowing for sterile conditions crucial in cell culture. Their adaptability enables easy scaling of production volumes without complex modifications, making them ideal for varying demands. By streamlining workflows and reducing operational costs, single-use technologies enhance accessibility to microcarrier-based cell culture, fostering innovation and research in biopharmaceuticals and cellular therapies.

Based on product, the microcarriers market is segmented into consumables and equipment. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the global microcarriers market. The large share of the segment can primarily be attributed to rising demand for high quality media and reagents for the development of cell culture.

Based on application, the global microcarriers market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering & regenerative medicines, and other applications. Biopharmaceutical production accounted for major share of the microcarriers market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical field. In addition, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars and vaccines promoting the segment growth in the microcarriers market.

Based on end user, the microcarriers market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, academic and research institutes, and cell banks. In 2022, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share due to rising government funds and R&D investments for the development of innovative biopharmaceutical products. The contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow due to increasing demand for cell-based vaccine production and growing government fundings for cell therapy research.

The key regional markets for the global microcarriers market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growing technological developments in the healthcare sector. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with fastest CAGR due to rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, increased investments in research and development activities in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India drive the adoption of advanced cell culture technologies, and growing population and healthcare needs in the region necessitate higher production volumes of vaccines and biologics.

Buy a Microcarriers Industry Report (433 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=139831731

Microcarriers market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation, (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

BD (US)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

ChemoMetec (Denmark)

Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd (Singapore)

Entegris (US)

bi-biotech GmbH (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Stobbe Group (Denmark)

Distek, Inc. (US)

Bionet (Spain)

&G Technologies, Inc. (US)

Tantti (Taiwan)

Kühner AG (Switzerland)

PBS Biotech, Inc. (US)

REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

Smart MCs PTY LTD (Australia)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139831731

This report categorizes the microcarriers market into the following segments:

Microcarriers Market, by Product

Consumables Media Serum-based Media Serum-free Media Other Media Reagents Microcarrier Beads Cationic Beads Collagen-coated Beads Protein-coated Beads Untreated Beads Other Microcarrier Beads Other Consumables

Equipment Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Stainless-steel Bioreactors Culture Vessels Filtration and Separation Equipment Cell Counters Other Equipment



Microcarriers Market, by Application

Biopharmaceutical Production Vaccine Production Therapeutic Proteins

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, by Therapy Cell & Gene Therapy Other Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Applications Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, by Cell Type Stem Cells Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Induced Pluripotent Stem CELLS (iPSCs) Other Stem Cells Immune Cells T-Cells NK Cells Other Immune Cells Other Cell Types



Microcarriers Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Microcarriers Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=139831731

Microcarriers Industry Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads, a groundbreaking platform with an innovative active release mechanism designed for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing.

In January 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) collaborated with RoosterBio Inc. (US), to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing, aiming to scale up human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) manufacturing for regenerative medicine and accelerate the development and commercialization of cell-based regenerative cures. This collaboration will leverage the best-in-class solutions of both companies to significantly reduce process development efforts, industrialize the supply chain, and simplify multiple steps in therapeutic development.

Key Market Stakeholders:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Cell Banks

Market Research & Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists & Investors

Government Associations

Manufacturers of Culture Equipment and Consumables

Manufacturers of Microcarrier Beads

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global microcarriers market based on product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the global microcarrier market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and R&D activities in the microcarriers market

To benchmark players in the microcarrier market using the "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters, including product portfolio, geographic reach, and market share

Related Reports:

Cell Dissociation Market

Cell Culture Market

Single Use Bioreactors Market

Cell Expansion Market

3D Cell Culture Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/microcarrier-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/microcarrier.asp