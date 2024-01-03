Furniture Market Set to Reach US$ 1,089.1 Billion, Rising at a 5.3% CAGR by 2034, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Furniture Market is valued at US$ 649.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand steadily at a 5.3% CAGR through 2034. The furniture market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 1,089.1 billion by 2034.

Maximalism is a divergence from the minimalist style and is defined by vivid, robust designs with many patterns, colors, and textures. Customers looking for visually stimulating and unique living spaces are catered to by this trend. Companies that include maximalist components in their furniture designs portray themselves as forward-thinking and able to satisfy a wide range of customer preferences.

Maximalism facilitates premium pricing tactics from a commercial perspective since intricate and elaborate designs add to perceived value. A deep awareness of customer tastes, design trends, and successful marketing techniques is necessary for successful implementation to convey the fascination of maximalist aesthetics.

These designs are intended for people looking to retreat from technology distractions and continual contact. Furniture manufacturers with tech-free features understand consumers want goods that encourage awareness and relaxation. This trend positions businesses as mental health promoters, aligning with the more significant trend toward wellness-centric products. Data security and privacy concerns are also addressed from a commercial perspective, reassuring clients that the company is focused on establishing calm spaces free from the disruptions of contemporary technology.

“The confluence of customer desires, technology, and sustainability is shaping the furniture market's future. Businesses who successfully traverse this terrain, embracing sustainability, capitalizing on technology advancements, and comprehending the wide range of customer demands are likely to prosper in this revolutionary shift." Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Furniture Market Report:

The global furniture market size stood at US$ 496.3 billion.

The North America furniture market holds 22.4% of shares in 2024.

The East Asia furniture market holds 28.3% of shares in 2024.

The wood material type segment occupied 44.9% of the market shares in 2024.

The commercial end-user segment captured 45.7% of the market share in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 4.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in China is anticipated to develop at a 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

Key Players Prioritize Sustainability for Long-term Growth

The furniture market has a dynamic and diverse competitive landscape. Established firms compete with one another for market share, local producers serve niche markets, startups provide creativity and adaptability, and e-commerce platforms are changing the retail environment. Success in this cutthroat and quickly evolving industry will depend on the capacity to adapt to environmental imperatives, mix traditional craftsmanship with technology improvements, and comprehend changing customer habits.

Businesses that put sustainability first when making furniture have an advantage in satisfying customers who are increasingly concerned about the environment. By using transparent and ethical sourcing processes and utilizing recycled materials, these firms are tackling current environmental issues and spearheading a shift in the furniture industry towards sustainable and responsible practices.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, the 75-year-old Italian manufacturer of modern furniture, Minotti, unveiled their 2023 Collection along with the well-named ‘The Grand Tour’ film.

In March 2023, Wriver, a renowned luxury furniture brand, announced the exclusive debut of various new furniture pieces in partnership with the famous award-winning design studios Morph Lab, MuseLAB, Studio Sumeet Nagi, and Wriver Design Studio at India Design 2023.

Growing Embrace of Sustainability Drives Demand for Wood as the Preferred Material

In terms of material type, wood commands a substantial 43.1% market share in 2024, with projections indicating a robust 5.5% CAGR until 2034. The escalating interest in hardwood furniture sourced from responsibly managed forests underscores the surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Certifications such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) play a pivotal role in endorsing sustainable harvesting methods. The preference for wood is driven by consumer appreciation for renewable resources and a heightened environmental consciousness. Renowned for its superior quality and luxurious aesthetics, wood enjoys a premium status in the market. Manufacturers and retailers can leverage this upscale perception to position their products effectively.

The Rise of Adaptable Workspaces Fuels Demand in the Commercial Sector

Among end users, the commercial segment claims a significant 45.7% market share in 2024, with an anticipated growth at a 5.7% CAGR through 2034. A notable trend in the retail sector is the shift toward flexible and agile work environments. Open floor layouts, activity-based workstations, and collaborative settings are increasingly prevalent in businesses, necessitating furniture options that align with this evolving landscape.

The demand for furniture that accommodates flexible work arrangements and enhances employee well-being is on the rise. As remote and hybrid work approaches gain traction, commercial organizations are seeking home office furniture to support their workforce. The emphasis on ergonomic and supportive home office furniture contributes to the overall surge in demand within the commercial sector.

