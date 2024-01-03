Noema Pharma to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that members of management will attend and present at two upcoming conferences in San Francisco, CA.



SACHS 7 th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

Format: Panel Discussion

Title: Exploring New Modalities for Rare & Orphan Neurological Diseases

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST/8:00 p.m. CET)

42 nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST/11:30 p.m. CET)

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company has a well-differentiated pipeline with four mid clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Noema currently has four active clinical trials in highly undertreated CNS conditions: Ph2/3 pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ph2b seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Ph2b Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder (persistent stuttering). The Company has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in adult patients with Tourette Syndrome that is currently being extended with an adolescent cohort. The Company has also completed preclinical validation studies with its triple reuptake inhibitor with plans to enter clinical development in 2024. Noema Pharma was founded in 2019 by the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Current investors also include Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners, UPMC Enterprises, and an undisclosed investor.

Contacts:

Alex Lobo

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

alex.lobo@sternir.com