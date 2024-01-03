Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Reports Positive Response from Buyers at Shanghai Luxury Property Show

Tokyo, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today reported that the Company received a strong attendee turnout in its exhibit booth at the Shanghai Luxury Property Show Real Estate Exhibition held in China from December 8 to December 10, 2023 (the “Shanghai LPS”).

More than 100 potential customers, including Chinese luxury home and hotel buyers, visited LRE’s booth at the Shanghai LPS, and many expressed interest in the Company’s properties.

Among these properties was LRE’s newest and best-selling condominium, Excelsior Yoyogi-Koen-mae, which has a selling price of 1.298 billion Japanese yen, or approximately $9.1 million, per unit. A prominent Chinese real estate buyer is currently visiting Japan to view this property, as well as several other luxury LRE condominiums, according to the Company.

“We received a lot of positive feedback on our properties at the Shanghai LPS, including many questions from buyers about visa applications and long-term rental income,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eiji Nagahara. “We are optimistic that this interest will translate into some impressive sales in the coming months.”

Mr. Nagahara added that LRE will continue to actively participate in other major real estate exhibitions in Japan and abroad. The Shanghai LPS featured more than 140 exhibitors from 35 countries and more than 6,200 visitors. LRE was one of six Japanese companies exhibiting at the event.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

