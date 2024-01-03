ESTEEMED ONCOLOGY NURSE BRINGS BOLD AND INNOVATIVE VISION AS NEW CEO OF RESPECTED NONPROFIT

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Support Community (CSC), the largest nonprofit network of professionally led cancer support worldwide, announced today the appointment of Sally Werner as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Sally succeeds Debbie Weir, who has worked tirelessly on behalf of patients, caregivers, and families in advancing the mission of the Cancer Support Community. Ms. Werner’s substantial experience in cancer care — as an oncology nurse, health administrator, and organizational leader — and her long-term dedication to CSC’s network of over 190 locations encompassing CSC and Gilda’s Clubs locations, position her to lead the organization into the future.

“As Cancer Support Community continues to expand and serve more individuals in need, we are thrilled to have Sally’s expertise and vision to guide our organization in meeting people where they are in their cancer experience and uplifting and strengthening people impacted by cancer,” said Rich Mutell, Chair of CSC’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to a seamless transition as Sally enters her seventh year at our headquarters organization and takes the helm as we seek to foster compassionate support communities across the globe.”

Ms. Werner brings more than 25 years’ experience in oncology care to the role, as well as an innovative and bold vision for the organization. Her relationship with CSC began in 2010 as a member of the Board of Trustees at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. In 2016, she became the local organization's CEO at the request of her fellow board members. In 2017, CSC’s Headquarters leadership recruited Sally to join their team, where she has held positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Ms. Werner served as Chief Experience Officer, supporting all aspects of service delivery at CSC, including health equity initiatives, network partners, the Cancer Support Helpline, educational and training offerings, program development, research, technology partnerships, and strategic growth. Ms. Werner and her team have ensured that the mission of CSC’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care is carried out with fidelity in local communities across the globe.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Werner held a variety of leadership roles in oncology and health administration. She had oversight of all aspects of clinical cancer care for multistate hospital and healthcare systems and led home care, hospice, and palliative care service lines as well. In these positions, she had executive strategic and operational oversight of clinical care, including quality, regulatory, finance, marketing, and human resources.

Ms. Werner holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winona State University and a Master of Science in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She serves on the Steering Committee for CancerX, sits on the Board of Directors for the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), chairing their Advocacy & Outreach Committee, and is a member of the Policy Committee for the National Navigation Roundtable. She also serves on the Standards Committee for the Commission on Cancer. She previously served as the Deputy Chair, Care Delivery Workgroup, for the Multicancer Early Detection (MCED) Consortium and as the Chair of the Survivorship Committee for the Comprehensive Cancer Control National Partnership (CCCNP).

“I am thrilled to step into the role of CEO at the Cancer Support Community, an organization that is a relentless ally for anyone managing the realities of a cancer diagnosis,” said Ms. Werner. “As someone who has cared for cancer patients and their caregivers across their entire cancer experience, I understand firsthand the pressing need to provide quality, psychosocial support, when and where it is needed. Millions of people already benefit from the critical services CSC provides. I look forward to working with our leadership team, incredibly passionate and capable staff, and network partners to build on where we are today and ensure that our services can reach anyone with a need, wherever they are on their personal cancer journey.”

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community is a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer. We are dedicated to fostering a community where people find connection, compassion, and knowledge. We provide professionally led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education — when, where, and how impacted individuals prefer throughout their cancer experience. These resources are available at 190 Cancer Support Community, Gilda’s Club, and healthcare partner locations as well as online and over the phone — all at no cost. We amplify the voices of those impacted by cancer through research and advocacy and create solutions that break down barriers to care and close the healthcare gap for communities whose members are disproportionately affected by cancer. www.cancersupportcommunity.org

