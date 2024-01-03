Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 26th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 1:30 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website at www.chuys.com, under the “Investors” tab. The Company will also host investor meetings during the conference.

On January 22 – 23, 2024, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the Jefferies 13th Annual Winter Consumer Summit in Beaver Creek, CO.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 16 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!" For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Natalie Harden

512-370-2691

Jeff Priester

332-242-4370

investors@chuys.com