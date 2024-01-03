Xeriant Completes R&D Fire Testing for NEXBOARD™ in Key Step Towards Pilot Production

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announced today that it has completed initial R&D fire testing for NEXBOARD™ through a third-party certification laboratory. Xeriant’s eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel, named NEXBOARD under its DUREVER™ brand, is made primarily from repurposed waste that is 100 percent recyclable and resistant to fire, water, insects and mold. Xeriant is now preparing for the pilot production of NEXBOARD4’X8’ construction panels to secure its all-important NFPA 286 certification, a stringent test which will verify and document the sourcing of materials, the composition of the panels, and the manufacturing methodology, as well as evaluate the fire safety performance related to flame spread, smoke production and heat release.



“The R&D fire test at a major accredited laboratory has only bolstered our growing confidence in NEXBOARD’s commercial potential and its performance in the upcoming NFPA 286 certification testing. We are also actively pursuing a full range of complementary third-party tests, some at the request of clients, covering water and mold resistance, tensile strength, durability and thermal conductivity, which will demonstrate NEXBOARD’s unique properties. These tests will be critical in securing impending customer contracts,” commented Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy.

NEXBOARD is at the forefront of rapidly growing environmental trends which are driving the construction industry’s transition to more efficient, eco-friendly and durable building systems and materials. The construction industry currently uses about 60 percent of the world’s natural resources, either directly or indirectly, while contributing about 33 percent of the world’s overall waste and 40 percent of CO2 emissions. The manufacturing of gypsum board or drywall is the third largest producer of greenhouse gases among building materials behind cement and steel, generating an estimated 200 million tons of carbon dioxide per year and making up about 15 percent of all demolition and construction waste in landfills. In 2018, 75 million tons of drywall were put into U.S. landfills. Gypsum is considered hazardous because it leaches toxins into the soil and water, and releases harmful hydrogen sulfide gas, which is poisonous, corrosive and flammable.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite

