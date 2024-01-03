Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 09:45 a.m. P.T. in San Francisco, CA.



A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including NASH/MASH, a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, is currently being evaluated in two ongoing, 96-week Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH/MASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH/MASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated), as well as two Phase 3 clinical trials, the SYNCHRONY Histology study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH/MASH (F2-F3 fibrosis) and the SYNCHRONY Real-World study in patients with NASH/MASH or NAFLD/MASLD. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

