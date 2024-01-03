Cyber Warfare Market to attain a Valuation of USD 211.6 billion by 2033, rising at a 15.8% CAGR | Market.us

New York, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report from Market.us, The global demand for Cyber Warfare Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period between 2024 and 2033. This promising growth rate is poised to expand the marketplace for the market positively by reaching a total of USD 211.6 billion by 2033.

Cyber warfare refers to offensive and defensive operations in cyberspace to damage, disrupt, destroy or gain unauthorized access to digital networks and infrastructure. It involves states exploiting vulnerabilities and targeting information systems to conduct espionage, manipulate data, and intimidate citizens.

The cyber warfare market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the escalating threats posed by cyberattacks. Governments, military organizations, and private enterprises recognize the need to bolster their cybersecurity capabilities to defend against cyber warfare threats. As a result, investments in cybersecurity technologies, solutions, and services have surged.

Cyber Warfare Market - Key Statistics

held a dominant market position, capturing share. The market is primarily driven by the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats, digital transformation across industries, stringent cybersecurity regulations, and heightened geopolitical tensions that lead to state-sponsored cyberattacks.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in cybersecurity, the demand for robust cloud security solutions, IoT security, and international collaboration to combat cyber threats present significant growth opportunities.

Top key players in the Cyber Warfare Market include BAE Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, RTX, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Intel Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., IBM, and Airbus.

In October 2022 , the President of the United States introduced a new US National Security Strategy, emphasizing the integration of elements such as diplomacy, development cooperation, economic statecraft, intelligence, and defense. This strategic shift is expected to generate heightened demand for cyber warfare solutions, particularly in applications within the country's intelligence and defense sectors.

, the President of the United States introduced a new US National Security Strategy, emphasizing the integration of elements such as diplomacy, development cooperation, economic statecraft, intelligence, and defense. This strategic shift is expected to generate heightened demand for cyber warfare solutions, particularly in applications within the country's intelligence and defense sectors. In February 2023 , India announced its intention to launch the National Cyber Security Strategy 2023, representing a significant update from the existing 2013 strategy. Concurrently, the country has established an International Counter Ransomware Taskforce in partnership with the Finance and Legal Affairs ministries, underscoring its commitment to global cybersecurity efforts.

, India announced its intention to launch the National Cyber Security Strategy 2023, representing a significant update from the existing 2013 strategy. Concurrently, the country has established an International Counter Ransomware Taskforce in partnership with the Finance and Legal Affairs ministries, underscoring its commitment to global cybersecurity efforts. According to data from SIPRI IMF, the global military spending in 2022 reached an unprecedented USD 2.24 trillion, marking the highest figure within the considered timeframe. This significant surge, up from USD 1.79 trillion in 2011, is largely attributed to the United States, contributing nearly 40% of the total worldwide military expenditures. The heightened spending is further fueled by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in the defense and military sectors.

Factors influence the growth of Cyber Warfare Market

The growth of the cyber warfare market is influenced by several key factors. These factors contribute to the increasing demand for cyber warfare capabilities and the development of advanced technologies to combat cyber threats. Here are some of the significant factors that influence the growth of the cyber warfare market:

Increasing Cyber Threat Landscape: The ever-evolving and expanding cyber threat landscape is a primary driver of the growth of the cyber warfare market. The frequency, sophistication, and impact of cyberattacks on governments, military organizations, and critical infrastructure have escalated, necessitating robust defensive and offensive cyber capabilities.

The ever-evolving and expanding cyber threat landscape is a primary driver of the growth of the cyber warfare market. The frequency, sophistication, and impact of cyberattacks on governments, military organizations, and critical infrastructure have escalated, necessitating robust defensive and offensive cyber capabilities. Government and Military Initiatives: Governments and military organizations worldwide are recognizing the importance of cyber warfare capabilities to protect national security interests. They are investing in the development of cyber warfare strategies, technologies, and skilled personnel to enhance their cyber defense and offensive capabilities.

Governments and military organizations worldwide are recognizing the importance of cyber warfare capabilities to protect national security interests. They are investing in the development of cyber warfare strategies, technologies, and skilled personnel to enhance their cyber defense and offensive capabilities. Rise in State-Sponsored Cyber Warfare: State-sponsored cyber warfare activities have witnessed a significant increase in recent years. Nations are actively engaging in cyber espionage, disruption, and sabotage, leading to a growing emphasis on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend against and respond to such attacks.

State-sponsored cyber warfare activities have witnessed a significant increase in recent years. Nations are actively engaging in cyber espionage, disruption, and sabotage, leading to a growing emphasis on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend against and respond to such attacks. Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), big data analytics, and blockchain, are shaping the cyber warfare landscape. These technologies are being leveraged to develop sophisticated cybersecurity solutions and offensive capabilities, driving market growth.

Report Segmentation

End-User Industry Analysis

In 2023, the Defense segment emerged as the leading player in the global cyber warfare market, securing a significant market share of over 32%. This dominance can be attributed to the growing emphasis on strengthening national security and safeguarding military infrastructure from cyber threats.

Defense organizations across various countries have been actively investing in advanced cyber warfare technologies and solutions to enhance their capabilities in detecting, preventing, and responding to cyber attacks. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of network-centric warfare and the reliance on interconnected systems have necessitated robust cybersecurity measures within the defense sector. As a result, the Defense segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 48.8 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 US$ 211.6 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 15.8% North America Revenue Share 41% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Key Market Segmentation

By End-User Industry

Defense

Government

Aerospace

Homeland

Corporate

Other End-User Industries

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held a dominant market position in the cyber warfare landscape, capturing more than a 41% share. This is largely due to the region's advanced technological infrastructure and substantial investments in cybersecurity from both governmental and private sectors. The United States, in particular, has been proactive in enhancing its cyber defense capabilities in response to increasing threats, dedicating a significant portion of its defense budget to cybersecurity measures.

The demand for Cyber Warfare in North America was valued at USD 20.0 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period. Europe, the region has seen a heightened awareness and response to cyber threats, particularly in nations like the UK, Germany, and France. European countries are increasingly collaborating on cybersecurity initiatives and sharing intelligence to combat the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth in the cyber warfare market, driven by increasing internet penetration and the digitalization of economies, especially in China, India, and Japan. Governments in APAC are substantially investing in enhancing their cyber capabilities to protect critical infrastructure and national interests.

Latin America is gradually recognizing the importance of cybersecurity, with countries like Brazil and Mexico leading the way in adopting cyber defense strategies. While the region currently holds a smaller share of the global market, it is expected to grow steadily due to increasing digitalization and awareness of cyber threats.

Lastly, the Middle East and Africa are witnessing a growing emphasis on cybersecurity. Nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are investing heavily in cybersecurity infrastructure to protect against the increasing number of cyber-attacks targeting the oil and gas industry and other critical sectors. The market in these regions is expected to expand as more countries recognize the importance of safeguarding against cyber warfare.

Key Regions and Countries Covered in this Report:

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

BAE Systems

Cisco Systems Inc.

DXC Technology Company

RTX

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

IBM

Airbus

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Safe Security, a cyber security startup, secured a noteworthy USD 50 million in its Series B funding round, spearheaded by Sorenson Capital. The startup's commitment to innovation remains steadfast, focusing on its cutting-edge, real-time, data-driven platform designed for the proactive management and mitigation of cyber risks.

