Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size Worth USD 211.23 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biological therapy market reached USD 99.00 Billion in 2022, expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors driving growth include the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising R&D funding, and favorable government policies.

Biological therapy leverages the body's immune system to fight cancer without harming healthy cells, with advancements in cancer biologics driven by technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). High treatment costs, especially for cancer drugs, pose a challenge to market growth, limiting accessibility and affordability. Immunotherapy emerges as a transformative trend in cancer biological therapy, harnessing the body's immune system for precise and personalized cancer treatment.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2623

Driving Factors:

Biological Therapy Advancements: Biological therapy employs the body's immune system to combat cancer cells selectively, with monoclonal antibodies (MAB) playing a crucial role. Rising recognition of immunotherapy's effectiveness propels the MAB segment to dominate the market.

Technological Innovations: Developed countries witness significant advancements in cancer biologics, driven by the integration of AI and ML. These technologies contribute to drug discovery, identifying new treatment targets and enhancing the efficacy of cancer treatments.

Immunotherapy Trend: Immunotherapy, a groundbreaking approach in cancer biological therapy, harnesses the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. Recent gene delivery and targeted therapy advancements have positioned immunotherapy as a forefront method in cancer treatment.

Challenges:

High Treatment Costs: The high cost of cancer drugs poses a significant challenge, hindering accessibility and affordability. The financial burden on patients and healthcare systems discourages comprehensive coverage, leading to substantial out-of-pocket expenses and potential personal bankruptcies.

Trends:

Immunotherapy Revolution: Immunotherapy stands out as a recent trend, offering precise and personalized cancer treatment options. Leveraging various strategies, including checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and CAR-T therapies, immunotherapy marks a paradigm shift in cancer care.

Product Insights:

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB) Lead: In 2022, the MAB segment accounted for the largest revenue share. MABs with immunotherapeutic properties stimulate the immune response, providing a dual-action approach that enhances treatment outcomes.

Vaccine Segment Grows: The vaccine segment is expected to witness moderate growth, employing diversified prime-boost strategies to stimulate the host immune system comprehensively.

Route of Administration Insights:

Oral Segment Dominates: The oral segment is expected to hold a significantly large revenue share, catering to the treatment of oral cavity cancer. Early-stage cases and multimodal treatment approaches contribute to the dominance of the oral administration route.

Injectable Segment Grows Rapidly: The injectable segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate, offering enhanced efficacy in targeting cancer cells through intravenous administration.

Distribution Insights:

Research Laboratories Lead: Research laboratories are anticipated to account for the largest revenue share, playing a pivotal role in developing reliable and evidence-based cancer treatments through clinical trials.

Hospitals and Clinics Steady Growth: Hospitals and clinics are expected to register steady growth, equipped with specialized oncologists and facilities for administering complex cancer treatments.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates: North America led the market in 2022, driven by a high prevalence of cancer, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust healthcare expenditure. Investments in advanced cell therapies underscore the region's commitment to cancer immunotherapy.

Europe Shows Fast Growth: Europe is expected to register fast growth, focusing on understanding and targeting the tumor microenvironment. Immunotherapy gains prominence with promising results from immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Asia Pacific Holds Significant Share: The Asia Pacific market is poised to account for a considerably large revenue share. Limited access to essential cancer medicines in low- and middle-income countries presents challenges, impacting patient care and outcomes.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2623

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 99.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 211.23 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, route of administration, type, end-user, distribution, cancer, therapy, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Incyte, ELI Lilly, Merck, Sanofi, Bayer, Novartis International, Roche, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Seattle Genetics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Otsuka, AstraZeneca, Plc., Abbvie, Eisai, and BioCanRx Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cancer biological therapy market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient cancer biological therapy solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global cancer biological therapy market report are:

Incyte

ELI Lilly

Merck

Sanofi

Bayer

Novartis International

Roche

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Seattle Genetics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Celgene Corporation

Otsuka

AstraZeneca, Plc.

Abbvie

Eisai

BioCanRx

Strategic Development

On May 19, 2022, Bevacizumab, a cancer medication, was first made available in Canada by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, previously Mylan. It was marketed under the Abevmy brand. The Abevmy was created by two firms, Biologics and Viatris.

On February 28, 2022, The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson's CARVYKTI, also known as ciltacabtagene autoleucel, in the U.S. This biologic drug is indicated for adults with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) who have had four or more previous treatments, such as immunomodulator, proteasome inhibitor, and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2623

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global cancer biological therapy market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical. and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB)



Naked MAB Conjugated MAB Bispecific MAB



Vaccine



Preventive Vaccines Therapeutic Vaccines



Cancer Growth Blockers



Throsine Kinase Inhibitors Proteasome Inhibitors mTOR Inhibitors



Blood Cell Growth Factors



Lenograstim Filgratim



Cytokines



Interferons



Interleukins

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Oral Injectable

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Monoclonal Antibodies Interferons Interleukins Cancer Growth Inhibitors Gene Therapy Colony-Stimulating Factors

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals & Clinics Cancer Research Centers Laboratories



Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics Retail Pharmacies Research Laboratories



Cancer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Acute Pancreatic Cancer Lung Cancer Blood Cancer Colorectal Cancer



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-biological-therapy-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Ambulatory Device Market By Product (Infusion Systems, Monitoring Devices, Records), By Application (Drug Delivery, ECG Monitoring, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitoring, EEG Monitoring), By End User, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Forensic Technology Market By Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis, Automated Liquid Handling Technology, Microarrays), By Application (Healthcare, Law Enforcement Agencies, Banking & Financial Institutions, Telecom) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market By Treatment Type, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Digital Biomarkers Market By System Component, By Therapeutic Area, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market , By Product (Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com