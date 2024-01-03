Calcium Citrate Market Size Worth USD 1,193.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium citrate market size was USD 852.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of calcium supplements among women, growing awareness of the importance of calcium in maintaining overall health and rising demand from sports and fitness industry are key factors driving revenue growth of the global calcium citrate market.

Market Drivers:

The global demand for calcium citrate is growing because more people are realizing how crucial calcium is for staying healthy. Calcium supplements are becoming popular as people understand that calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2657

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is contributing to a substantial expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical sector oversees the exploration, creation, manufacturing, and dissemination of drugs. Over the last twenty years, this industry has witnessed substantial expansion, with global pharmaceutical revenues reaching a sum of USD 1.48 trillion in the year 2022.

The pharmaceutical industry is also expanding due to the increase in diseases like cancer and HIV, leading to more research and development of effective drugs. Calcium citrate plays an important role in making these drugs, further boosting its demand.

The integral role of calcium citrate in pharmaceutical formulation development, where it is employed as both a diuretic and phlegm agent, contributes significantly to these advancements. As a result, rise in demand for calcium citrate is expected to boost during the forecast period.

The importance of calcium for muscular function, nerve transmission, and overall health has gained attention as part of the larger health and wellness movement, which emphasizes holistic well-being and proactive health-conscious decisions.

Market Restraints:

However, several health issues over a certain concentration limit is a major factor restraining revenue growth of the global calcium citrate market. Market revenue growth is also significantly constrained by health concerns related to consuming more calcium than is recommended over a specific concentration threshold.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2657

Form Insights:

On the basis of form, the global calcium citrate market is segmented into powder and granules. The powder form segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global calcium citrate market in 2022.

The market for calcium citrate comprises various supplement options, including versatile powdered forms. Derived from citric acid, calcium citrate serves as a vital dietary addition, particularly beneficial for bone health. The finely milled calcium citrate powder conveniently mixes with beverages like juice or water. Additionally, it's offered in capsule and tablet forms. Due to its high bioavailability and easy absorption, it can be consumed with or without meals, catering to diverse dietary preferences and digestive concerns.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global calcium citrate market is segmented into agriculture, food and beverages, healthcare, and other applications. The food and beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global calcium citrate market in 2022 due to growing adoption of calcium citrate in this segment.

Calcium citrate holds significant importance in the food and beverage industry due to its superior solubility and nutritional value, commonly used to fortify various products and prevent clumping in powdered foods. Its widespread use extends to dietary supplements and multivitamins, catering to general nutritional needs. In healthcare, it's highly regarded for its bioavailability, prescribed to address calcium deficiencies, especially for individuals with absorption issues. Notably, it aids bone health, often recommended for osteoporosis prevention, and features in antacid medications for digestive relief.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the 2022 global calcium citrate market due to increased demand for supplements, driven by an aging population and health consciousness. This surge is fueled by fortified meal trends and changing dietary habits, with calcium citrate incorporation in various products meeting nutritional needs. In China, health supplement sales soared to 300 billion yuan amid COVID-19 impacts, with expectations of continued growth.

North America anticipates rapid growth, with calcium citrate's diverse supplement formats catering to conditions like osteoporosis, affecting 14 million in the US. Europe foresees moderate growth, buoyed by a focus on health and fortified products, meeting the calcium needs of an aging demographic, especially postmenopausal women and the elderly, to prevent bone-related issues. There's a notable rise in fortified foods and supplements across Europe, aligning with a larger trend toward addressing nutritional needs and preventing osteoporosis.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2657

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 852.3 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 3.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,193.5 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Form, Grade, Application and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Jost Chemical Co, Krishna Chemicals, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Bayer Ag, Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd, SUCROAL, Gadot Biochemicals Industries Ltd, Aditya Chemicals Limited, Balchem Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Alpha Drugs, Daffodil Pharmachem, Nikunj Chemicals Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global calcium citrate market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Neodymiums. Some of the major companies included in the global calcium citrate market report are:

Jost Chemical Co

Krishna Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Bayer AG

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd

SUCROAL

Gadot Biochemicals Industries Ltd

Aditya Chemicals Limited

Balchem Inc

Univar Solutions Inc

Alpha Drugs

Daffodil Pharmachem

Nikunj Chemicals

Strategic Development

On 18 January 2022: In response to the expanding market for bone health support, Gadot Biochemical Industries (GBI) has launched a potent mineral blend named "Cal2Mag." This blend combines calcium citrate and magnesium citrate in a scientifically proven effective ratio, offering sustained bone support. Ohad Cohen, the CEO of GBI, elucidated that the growing body of research indicating that sole calcium intake may lead to arterial calcification (stiffening) has underscored the heightened importance of incorporating magnesium correspondingly.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2657

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global calcium citrate market on the basis of form, grade, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Powder Granules

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Agriculture Food and Beverages Healthcare Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcium-citrate-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Sustainable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, By Materials (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), By Packaging Type, By End Users, Forecasts to 2027

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Oxide, and Others), By Source, By Recycling Process, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Air Purifier Market By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others), By Applications (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Carbon Nanotube Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes), By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com