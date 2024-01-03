Sodium Citrate Market Size Worth USD 1.22 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium citrate market size was USD 0.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of processed Food & Beverages (F&B) and rising demand for sodium citrate in the pharmaceutical industry and cost of personal medications are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Sodium citrate, often known as sodium salts of citric acid, is a food additive that is designated E331 in Europe. This component is usually used with citric acid to improve flavor or lower the potential of Hydrogen (pH) level in F&B, which can also be used as an emulsifier while manufacturing cheese.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2618

Market Drivers:

The increasing need for sodium citrate from the pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Carbon Dioxide (CO2), which is released during the interaction of sodium citrate and bicarbonate, helps active components dissolve and enhance palatability. Vitamin tablets, pain relievers, and denture cleaning solutions all frequently contain effervescent systems.

In many pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, citric acid combined with sodium or potassium citrate is an effective buffering system that improves stability and increases the activity of preservatives. The unpleasant, medical taste of medications can be somewhat subdued by the strong, acidic taste of sodium citrate, which is frequently used to enhance fruit flavors.

Market Restraint:

However, health issues connected to prolonged sodium citrate use is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. When added to meals in such modest amounts, sodium citrate has no health risks. It may interact with many medications and have adverse effects on people who already have certain pre-existing conditions such as hyperkalemia. Alkalosis may arise from physiological fluids having an elevated pH and alkalinity due to an overabundance of sodium citrate. The drug increases amount of calcium excreted in the urine, and an overdose can cause levels of calcium to drop sharply, which can cause heart issues and uncontrollable muscular contractions.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2618

Grade Segment Insights:

On the basis of grade, the global sodium citrate market is segmented into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade. The industrial grade segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global sodium citrate market over the forecast period due to increasing industrial applications of sodium. Sodium citrate is used as an industrial cleaning agent to remove rust and calcium deposits from hot water systems and steam blocks.

Type Segment insights:

On the basis of type, the global sodium citrate market is segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. The trisodium citrate segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global sodium citrate market during the forecast period due to rising need for trisodium citrate in the F&B industries. Trisodium citrate is the name for sodium salt of citric acid, which is a white powder with a crystalline structure or white granules. This can dissolve easily in water, are almost completely insoluble in alcohol, and become slightly liquefiable in damp air.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global sodium citrate market in 2022 due to increasing number of producers and consumers of sodium citrate in China. For instance, major companies such as Jiangsu Nuobei Biochemical Co. and Gadot Biochemical Industries, formed a joint venture to establish a new production facility for citric acid and citrate salts. A USD 30 million investment from both corporations resulted in the building of a 60,000-ton citric acid facility in the Chenjiagang Chemical Industry Park located in Jiangsu Province.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global sodium citrate market during the forecast period due to increasing government-funded Research & Development (R&D) programs on the application of sodium citrate in the healthcare sector. For instance, on 14 April 2021, European Medicines Agency authorized a Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for sodium citrate as an active ingredient in the treatment of acute renal damage in neonates and children. A PIP is a development plan designed to guarantee that studies conducted on children yield the data required to support the approval of a medication for pediatric use.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 0.82 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1.22 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Grade, form, type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ADM, ATPGroup, Cargill, Incorporated, FBC Industries, FUSO CHEMICAL Co., Ltd, Gadot Biochemical Industries LTD., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Pan Chem Corporation, S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Tate & Lyle, COFCO Bio-chemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd., Laiwu Taihe Biochemical Co., Ltd., RZBC GROUP, Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd., Yixing-union Biochemical Co., Ltd., Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Jiali-Bio Group (Qingdao) Ltd., Anil Bioplus Limited, and Shandong TTCA Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sodium citrate market is partially consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective sodium citrate solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global sodium citrate market report are:

ADM

ATPGroup

Cargill, Incorporated

FBC Industries

FUSO CHEMICAL Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries LTD.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Pan Chem Corporation

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Tate & Lyle

COFCO Bio-chemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Laiwu Taihe Biochemical Co., Ltd.

RZBC GROUP

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Yixing-union Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Jiali-Bio Group (Qingdao) Ltd.

Anil Bioplus Limited

Shandong TTCA Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 13 April 2021, Jungbunzlauer announced the decision to expand its current Citrics factory in Port Colborne, Canada. Customers are seeking safe and biodegradable products from sustainable production plants, which is a response to a persistently high and rising global demand for citric acid and citrates as functional and bio-based ingredients in products ranging from food, beverages, detergents, and industrial applications. The proposed expansion project will raise the annual capacity of sodium citrate from 60,000 metric tons to 20,000 metric tons.

On 10 November 2020, Gadot Biochemical Industries finished developing a manufacturing process to produce special grades of Tri Sodium Citrate (TSC) and Tri Potassium Citrate (TPC) enabling its clients to meet Regulation (EC) No. 396/2005's strict requirements for the amount of chlorate in infant food. Gadot is the only manufacturer in the world with unique mineral components that have a concentration of less than 0.1 mg/kg enabling clients to comply with regulations.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2618

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sodium citrate market on the basis of grade, form, type, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food Pharmaceutical Industrial

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Granular Crystal

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Monosodium Citrate Disodium Citrate Trisodium Citrate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food & Beverages (F&B)



Beverages Dairy Meat and Fish Jams, Jellies, and Preserves Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America

Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Soaps and Detergents Others



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-citrate-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Insulation Materials Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Renewable Polypropylene Market By Source (Beet, Corn, Sugarcane, Others), By Application (Textile, Injection, Films, Others), By End-Use (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaners, Conversion Coating), By Base Material Type (Plastics, Metals, Others), By Industry Vertical (Construction, Transportation, General Industry, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Plastic Market , By Type (Photopolymers, Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)), By Form (Filament and Powder), By End-Use (Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Automotive), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com