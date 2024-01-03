GeoVax Announces Issuance of Malaria Vaccine Patent

Patent Covers Multiple Component Vaccine for Both Prevention and Treatment



ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,857,611 to GeoVax, pursuant to the Company’s patent application No. 17/726,254 titled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to Treat or Prevent Malaria.”

The claims granted by the patent generally cover compositions comprising GeoVax’s modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing Plasmodium antigens and methods of inducing an immune response to malaria utilizing the compositions. The compositions and methods covered in the claims are useful both prophylactically and therapeutically and may be used to prevent and/or treat malaria.

David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO, commented, “During 2023, there were the first cases of locally transmitted malaria reported in the United States in 20 years, with cases reported in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Worldwide, there are over 600,000 deaths annually attributed to malaria. This patent represents a potentially significant advance against a most critical deadly threat worldwide. While our focus and priority is to support our clinical-stage programs, we also remain strongly committed to improving public health worldwide and developing vaccines against global public health threats, such as malaria, as a part of our long-term vision for the company.”

According to data from the World Health Organization, globally, malaria causes 227 million infections and 619,000 deaths annually. Despite decades of vaccine research, vaccine candidates have failed to induce substantial protection. Most of these vaccines are based on individual proteins that induce immune responses targeting only one stage of the malaria parasite’s life cycle. GeoVax’s MVA-VLP malaria vaccine candidates incorporate antigens derived from multiple stages of the parasite’s life cycle and are designed to induce an immune response with durable functional antibodies and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, all hallmarks of an ideal vaccine-induced immune response.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

