Seven Secret Places in Setouchi to Visit in 2024

Setouchi, Japan, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new year now upon us, the Setouchi DMO is announcing seven locations in each of its participating prefectures that deserve the tourism spotlight in 2024. These carefully selected locations offer a unique escape. With the problem of overtourism, it’s becoming almost a necessity to get off the beaten path and see the lesser-known sides of Japan.

1 - Hyogo Prefecture: Kinosaki Onsen - It is a captivating traditional hot spring town with a history dating back over 1300 years. Situated in the northern parts of the scenic Setouchi region, the town presents a blend of cultural heritage and serene landscapes. Known for its Edo-period ambiance, Kinosaki Onsen's charm lies in its seven public bathhouses, each offering unique therapeutic experiences, and traditional ryokans renowned for their exceptional hospitality. Accessible from major cities like Kyoto and Osaka, Kinosaki Onsen is an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and cultural immersion.

2 - Okayama Prefecture: Fukiya Furusato Village - located in the mountains of Okayama Prefecture, is a historic village offering a unique glimpse into Japan's rich cultural heritage. Renowned for its distinctive reddish-brown architecture derived from bengara pigment, the village's well-preserved Edo-period streetscapes provide an escape from modern life, transporting visitors back in time. Accessible from urban centers like Okayama and Kurashiki, Fukiya Furusato Village is a conveniently located, scenic destination for those interested in the historical and cultural richness of rural Japan.

3- Hiroshima Prefecture: Sera Kogen - Discover the hidden gem of Sera Kogen in eastern Hiroshima Prefecture, known for its natural splendor and floral beauty. Often overlooked, Sera Kogen offers expansive flower parks, including the renowned Sera Kogen Flower Forest Park, showcasing a tapestry of colors changing with the seasons. With easy accessibility from Hiroshima City and Onomichi, Sera Kogen provides a great escape for nature lovers and photographers alike.

4- Yamaguchi Prefecture: The Town of Hagi - Yamaguchi Prefecture's coastal town that offers a historic window into Japan's feudal past. Celebrated for its samurai-led revolution, traditional Edo-style architecture, and Hagi-yaki pottery, Hagi provides a blend of feudal history, craftsmanship, and serene natural beauty. With convenient access from major transportation hubs in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Hagi is a compelling destination for exploring Japan's rich historical and cultural landscape.

5- Ehime Prefecture: The Isle of Aoshima - Aoshima, known as 'Cat Island,' beckons cat enthusiasts to its tranquil shores in Ehime Prefecture. The island, surrounded by the Seto Inland Sea, is home to a large population of cats that roam freely. Reach Aoshima via a scenic ferry ride from mainland Ehime Prefecture, offering stunning views and a serene escape from urban life. Aoshima's unique blend of natural beauty and feline charm makes it a fascinating retreat within the Setouchi region.

6 - Kagawa Prefecture: Shodoshima - Known as Kagawa Prefecture's "Olive Island," Shodoshima is a fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese culture. With olive groves, scenic landscapes, and culinary experiences, Shodoshima offers a variety of attractions. Accessible by ferry from Kagawa's mainland and neighboring islands, the journey itself provides breathtaking views of the Seto Inland Sea. Shodoshima's cultural richness and tranquil villages make it a peaceful retreat for nature and culture enthusiasts.

7 - Tokushima Prefecture: The Iya Valley - Embark on a journey to Tokushima Prefecture's Iya Valley, one of Japan's 'Three Hidden Valleys.' Renowned for its dramatic landscapes, vine bridges, and rich folklore, the valley offers a unique blend of adventure and history. Accessible via public transportation from major cities in Shikoku, Iya Valley promises a captivating escape into Japan's more rugged and mystical side.

So Much More to Setouchi

While these highlights only scratch the surface of Setouchi's offerings, the region is a treasure trove of hidden gems and wonderful adventures. As overtourism impacts mainstream areas, Setouchi stands out as an authentic and accessible destination for 2024. With numerous bullet train stops and ferry network, Setouchi invites travelers to explore its enchanting experiences, whether seeking cultural immersion or serene natural retreats. Venture off the beaten path and discover the hidden treasures that Setouchi has to offer, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of Japan.

