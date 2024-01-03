Global Epigenetics Market Poised for Rapid Growth - Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Extensive Expansion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epigenetics Market by Product & Service (Enzymes (DNA-modifying Enzymes), Kits & Reagents (Antibodies), Instrument, Software), Method (DNA Methylation), Technique (NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Oncology, Immunology), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epigenetics market is on the brink of a significant growth spurt, with an expected surge from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 to a remarkable USD 4.3 billion by 2028

Predictions suggest a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% over the forecast period. Driven by a confluence of factors including escalated research and development investments, diminution in sequencing costs, supportive government policies, and cutting-edge technological advancements, the market is set to achieve monumental strides in epigenetic research and therapeutics.

Epigenetics Kits & Reagents Segment Dominates with Substantial Market Share

The report segments the global epigenetics market into various products & services, with the kits & reagents segment foreseen to burgeon at an impressive CAGR. With an upswing in epigenetic studies and the rollout of economical, user-friendly kits, this segment is positioned to impact market growth positively.

DNA Methylation Spearheads Method Segment

When it comes to methods used, DNA methylation reigned supreme in 2022, taking the lion's share of the epigenetics market. The popularity of DNA methylation techniques, particularly in cancer research, anchors its dominant status in the industry.

Asia-Pacific's Market Accelerates, Backed by Healthcare Improvements and Strategic Alliances

Geographically, the epigenetics market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience expeditious growth. Such momentum is attributed to the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in the region's developing economies and the strategic initiatives undertaken by market stakeholders.

Valuable Insights and Competitive Analysis

The report offers an in-depth analysis of primary interviews with market participants from both supply and demand sides. Additionally, it shines a light on the competitive dynamics of the epigenetics market, profiling eminent companies that are taking the lead in market innovation and expansion.

Market Dynamics: It delves into the intrinsic market drivers, including burgeoning investment in R&D and favorable government funding, while also weighing potential restraints and pinpointing lucrative opportunities and pressing challenges.

It delves into the intrinsic market drivers, including burgeoning investment in R&D and favorable government funding, while also weighing potential restraints and pinpointing lucrative opportunities and pressing challenges. Innovation Focus: Insights on recent product launches showcase the direction in which the market is moving, reflecting the ongoing focus on innovation within the epigenetic field.

Insights on recent product launches showcase the direction in which the market is moving, reflecting the ongoing focus on innovation within the epigenetic field. Global Market Scope: The report extends beyond borders, analyzing the market potential across various regions, highlighting areas of untapped growth and development opportunities.

The report extends beyond borders, analyzing the market potential across various regions, highlighting areas of untapped growth and development opportunities. Strategic Competitive Analysis: A close look at the strategies employed by market leaders and their market share paints a picture of the competitive landscape, fostering a better understanding of the market’s direction.

