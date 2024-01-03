Associa Tips To Maximize Annual Board Meeting Attendance

DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is dedicated to helping homeowners associations (HOAs) and managed communities create attractive and welcoming environments that maximize resident quality of life. With the New Year, many managed communities are planning annual board meetings, at which key decisions regarding management of their community will be determined. These tips are designed to help your community boost meeting attendance and ensure maximum participation.

Make it Visual

Do not simply recite last year’s community news. Instead, make a video that highlights projects completed throughout the year. Include inspirational music or even interviews from key volunteers. Be sure to mention the community’s cost savings over the last year! The objective is to switch up the way information is presented and to create a fresh format that encourages attendees to pay attention.

Set an Agenda

It is always a good idea to let homeowners know what to expect at the annual meeting. If the beginning of the meeting is dedicated to board member activities, communicate that in the agenda. The agenda keeps everyone organized and on track. If some homeowners cannot attend, or arrive late, they can still get information about what was covered during the meeting.

Book It

Create and print booklets that detail the community’s preventative maintenance strategy. Recap prior year accomplishment and outline related goals and objectives for the upcoming year. Make the booklet a handy resource by adding key contact information for local safety lines, board members and the community management team. Place one on each seat before the meeting. Of course, keep some extras on the tables for latecomers.

Involved Homeowners are Happy Homeowners

Promote homeowner involvement by incorporating causes or activities that appeal to them. Do they enjoy art, healthy eating, wine tastings, or local charities? Plan events around those interests. Display art from up-and-coming painters. Offer wine tasting tickets as a raffle option. Get a local chef to host a healthy eating and meal prep demo.

Feed Them

Few things stimulate attendance better than free food. Let homeowners know in advance that light finger foods and refreshments will be available at the meeting. It can also be a wonderful way to bring people together. Reach out to local vendors to see if they might be interested to sponsor the meeting by catering a favorite local dish.

Make It a Launch Party

Are you completing any major community projects like adding a room to the clubhouse, opening a new playground or partnering with a local country club? Schedule the annual meeting in conjunction with a ribbon-cutting event.

Let Them Know in Advance

If adding any of these new changes to the community’s annual board meeting, make sure homeowners know about it. Widely publicize the new format of the meeting. Use a tool like TownSq to easily send mass communications to your community members to keep them informed.

