2NDGEAR and Red8 Open New Technology Center in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2NDGEAR , a leading supplier of new, recertified, and refurbished IT equipment, and Red8 , the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced the opening of a new Technology Center in Jacksonville, Florida. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for IT solutions and services, catering to the needs of businesses and organizations both in the United States and Internationally.



Wholly owned companies of Insight Investments , both 2NDGEAR and Red8 will utilize the facility for service and support. Customers of these organizations will benefit from additional solution offerings, faster response times, and improved overall service levels.

“With the new Technology Center in Florida, we now have broader geographic coverage that allows us to provide increased levels of support for domestic as well as international clients in areas like Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of 2NDGEAR and Red8. “Being in the same or adjacent time zone is especially important when working with clients on dynamic projects like technology refreshes and Windows 11 upgrades. We are excited about bringing new opportunities and benefits to our growing customer base.”

The Jacksonville Technology Center will serve as the Eastern hub for:

The Technology Center will serve as a central location for expanding DLM activities, supporting both Work at Home and office-based employees. These include: outbound imaging, kitting, and delivery for employee onboarding as well as a return center for receiving, audit, and inventory management for separations. Technology Refresh and Windows 11 Upgrade: Fully equipped to support technology refresh initiatives, including seamless upgrades to Windows 11, the Technology Center ensures that clients’ IT infrastructure stays up-to-date and optimized for the latest advancements.

Fully equipped to support technology refresh initiatives, including seamless upgrades to Windows 11, the Technology Center ensures that clients’ IT infrastructure stays up-to-date and optimized for the latest advancements. Local Business Support: Insight’s presence in the East allows the companies to bolster their support for local businesses and organizations. Insight is committed to helping local and regional customers achieve their technology goals in order to foster greater growth and success.



The Technology Center has officially opened and is located at 13949 Alvarez Rd, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32218. This facility represents a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide unmatched technology support and solutions to businesses and organizations in the region. For more information on the Jacksonville Technology Center, please contact Brian Kalch (bkalch@2ndgear.com).

About 2NDGEAR

2NDGEAR, a wholly owned company of Insight Investments, Corp., is a leading supplier of new, recertified, and refurbished IT equipment from today’s brand name products. Offering IT implementation and support services including data destruction, imaging, deployment, asset liquidation and warehouse outsourcing, 2NDGEAR supports the entire IT lifecycle. An established company respected for its uncommon dedication to service, 2NDGEAR has served thousands of businesses and educational institutions across the U.S. For more information, visit www.2NDGEAR.com.

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned company of Insight Investments, Corp., is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations––delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device lifecycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services. For more information, visit www.Red8.com.

