Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2024

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt holders (hereinafter together the “Investors”) according to the following schedule in 2024:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023                  15 February 2024
Audited annual report for 2023                                                     28 March 2024
Audited annual report for 2023 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS    25 April 2024
Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024                       9 May 2024
Annual General Meeting of Investors                                       3 June 2024
Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024                       8 August 2024
Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024                       7 November 2024
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024                   17 February 2025


