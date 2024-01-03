Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2024

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt holders (hereinafter together the “Investors”) according to the following schedule in 2024:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023 15 February 2024 Audited annual report for 2023 28 March 2024 Audited annual report for 2023 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS 25 April 2024 Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024 9 May 2024 Annual General Meeting of Investors 3 June 2024 Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024 8 August 2024 Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024 7 November 2024 Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024 17 February 2025





For additional information, please contact:



Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

