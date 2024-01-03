Businesses Embrace the Booming Pharmacy Automation Market, Anticipating a US$ 13.3 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, it is anticipated that the global pharmacy automation market would grow from US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023 to US$ 13.3 Billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%.



Robotic systems automate several physical tasks involved in pharmacy operations, such as dispensing medications, packaging prescriptions, and transporting medications throughout the pharmacy. This enables pharmacists to focus on more clinical tasks, such as patient counseling and medication management.

Request a Sample Report for a Sneak Peek into the Pharmacy Automation Landscape! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18108

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly used in pharmacy automation systems for a wide range of tasks in the pharmacy, including prescription filling, inventory management, and patient counseling. For example, AI-powered prescription filling systems can automatically fill prescriptions accurately and quickly, reducing the risk of human error.

Cloud-based systems are more affordable and easier to implement than traditional on-premises systems. They also offer greater flexibility and scalability, making them a good option for pharmacies of all sizes, stimulating the adoption of cloud-based pharmacy automation systems.

Key Takeaways:

The global pharmacy automation market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.1% , reaching a valuation of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2033.

, reaching a valuation of by 2033. The market grew at a CAGR of 10.2% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

during the historical period from 2018 to 2022. The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering an 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in China is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2033.

through 2033. The market in Japan is expected to secure a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.





"Interoperability allows pharmacy automation systems to communicate with other systems, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and laboratory information systems (LISs). This can improve the efficiency of pharmacy operations and reduce the risk of errors, increasing focus on interoperability between pharmacy automation systems and other healthcare IT systems," - opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Request the Report Methodology to Illuminate Your Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18108

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Pharmacy Automation Market

In recent years, there has been a surge in investments and collaborations within the industry with venture capital firms and businesses. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach.

Recent Developments in the Pharmacy Automation Market:

In 2023, Omnicell launched its new specialty pharmacy services offering to help health systems establish and optimize specialty pharmacy programs. This service includes a suite of pharmacy automation solutions, such as robotic dispensing systems and cloud-based inventory management software.

In 2021, BD launched its new AutoLink IV compounding system. This system automates the compounding of intravenous (IV) medications, reducing the risk of errors and improving the efficiency of pharmacy operations.

In 2022, Parata Systems launched its new RxFill 360 dispensing system. This system uses AI and robotics to automate prescription filling, from order entry to labeling.





Key Players:

Becton

Cerner Corporation

Parata Systems LLC

Yuyama Co. Ltd

PerceptiMed Inc

McKesson Corporation

Capsa Solutions LLC

Omnicell Inc

Dickinson and Company

Arxium Inc

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog Holdings AG

Rxsafe LLC



Purchase the Premium Report for a Deeper Understanding of Pharmacy Automation Industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18108

Pharmacy Automation Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Packaging and Labeling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters





By End-use Sector:

Inpatient Pharmacies Acute Care Settings Long Term Care Facilities

Outpatient Pharmacies Outpatient/Fast Track Clinics Hospital Retail Settings

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization and Mail Order Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa



Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

The lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, reaching US$ 5.5 Billion by 2033.

The global pharmacy automation systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2022 and 2032 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.6 Billion by 2032.

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 1.9 trillion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 3.5 trillion by 2033.

The pharmaceuticals excipients market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Billion by 2026.

The drug discovery enzymes market is likely to be worth US$ 1,751.3 Million by 2033, from its projected value of US$ 932.4 Million in 2023.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:



Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube