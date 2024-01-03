EF Hutton Appoints David Sans as Head of Healthcare





Accomplished healthcare and finance leader brings strategic experience and vision to Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking Team

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, an investment bank headquartered in New York, today announced the appointment of David Sans, PhD, FAARM MBA, as Managing Director, Head of Healthcare, to lead the Company’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking Team.

David Sans, PhD, FAARM MBA, brings many years of biotech and pharma experience in corporate finance, business development, operational, and commercial roles spanning both large pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies. Previously, David served as Head of Market Analytics at Pfizer during the launch of Rebif® (interferon beta-1a for MS) and Macugen® (pegaptanib) and as Sr. Medical Scientist at Novartis in Basel, Switzerland during the launch of Glivec® (imatinib), at ImClone Systems and Head of Corporate Development and David served as an Executive Officer at Mount Sinai Health Systems completing Business Development transactions with Philips, LabCorp, and Agilent. David is also a Board Member of the Lymphatic Education & Research Network in New York. Dr. Sans holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from University Ramon Lull in collaboration with the ETH in Zürich, an MBA in Business Law from Fordham in NYC, and he is the recipient of the Don Sheehan International Scholarship to the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. David holds a Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine (FAARM) from the American Academy and Board of Regenerative Medicine.

“We continue to see innovation and opportunity across the healthcare continuum in biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare IT, healthcare services, and therapeutics, and are privileged to have someone of David’s caliber serve as Head of Healthcare,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. “His deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, corporate development experience and wide-ranging relationships are ideal to further expand our coverage in the sector. He will oversee all healthcare transactions at EF Hutton, spearheading and driving a wide range of industry transactions. We believe David and our healthcare team’s insight and reporting provides a critical premium for our clients and investors to keep pace with the change and new discoveries in this rapidly evolving sector, and we look forward to his leadership.”

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing superior strategic advice to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton continues to be a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $15.8 billion in capital across more than 265 transactions through a variety of product types. Since 2022, by deal count, EF Hutton has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. Taken together, EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space. For more information visit efhutton.com .