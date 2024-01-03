Quest Resource Holding Corporation Achieves 96% Food Waste Diversion Using Newly Patented Quest Proganics®

THE COLONY, Texas, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national leader in environmental waste and recycling solutions, Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), through its Quest Resource Management Group subsidiary, announced U.S. patent approval of Quest Proganics®. Quest Proganics is a proprietary, unique-to-the-market process that enables companies to achieve organic waste diversion rates of up to 96%, which is higher than any preexisting large scale organic waste diversion program for the grocery industry. Since integrating the solution across a grocery chain of more than 60 stores, one Quest client has consistently achieved these diversion rates, doubling the volume of food waste that is collected and recycled, and cutting emission levels in half. The results have been a catalyst for Quest winning the 2023 award for Top Waste Management Company by Food and Beverage Technology Review.

Quest Proganics is a cost-effective, comprehensive recycling process that uses single-bin collection to handle all organic material, including packaged food, non-packaged food, floral, all types of paper products, plastics, and waxed cardboard. Circular solutions are used to divert 96% of waste away from landfills, including converting materials into compost, biofuel, animal feed, and Waste-to-Energy (WTE) for some packaged materials. In addition to increased diversion rates, stores can reduce solid waste spend by 50-60%, improve store safety and cleanliness, and implement the program with nominal employee training.

“As a recycling innovator, we’re always pursuing transformative steps toward zero waste solutions for all waste streams. Quest Proganics uses a unique combination of proven processes and pioneered protocols that can be leveraged on a large scale across a network of facilities to achieve historically unreported diversion rates for organic waste,” said Quest President and CEO S. Ray Hatch. “The patent gives a name to a solution that grocers, retailers and the food industry have been looking for to propel them toward their sustainability goals. While the patent was pending, one of our clients took a leadership position and proved the program’s potential as an early adopter.”

“Along with their patented program, Quest has generated incredible client value and results through their entire portfolio of food and beverage industry solutions,” said Kevin Lobo, Managing Editor at Food and Beverages Tech Review, 'We are proud and excited to recognize them as a Top Food Waste Management Solution Provider for the food and beverage industry in 2023. Quest’s solutions address all business waste streams, providing substantial environmental benefits and cost efficiencies toward ESG and sustainability initiatives, while also providing a better customer experience through a safer, cleaner and healthier facility.”

As the only solution in the marketplace offering this operationally efficient process and reporting historically high rates of diversion, Quest Proganics represents Quest’s commitment to reducing food waste and improving sustainability strategies across the grocery, retail, and food industries. “Working with our clients, we’ve demonstrated what retailers, no matter their size and scale, can accomplish with Quest Proganics,” said Hatch.

Learn more about Quest Proganics and Quest’s other data-driven waste strategies at www.QuestRMG.com.

About Quest Proganics®

Quest Resource Management Group, a part of Quest Resource Holding Company, has been providing large scale, organic waste solutions for more than a decade to a variety of industries across the United States. The success and learnings from these client-tailored programs, coupled with an eye towards innovation, has led to the formulation of Quest Proganics, a transformative process with breakthrough results for greater landfill diversion and process efficiencies. The process delivers improved environmental results and streamlined operations in support of your sustainability and ESG programs, accompanied by safer, cleaner, healthier facilities for customers and employees.

For more information on Quest Proganics, please visit www.QuestRMG.com/QuestProganics or contact Leigh Harrington at QuestMarketing@QuestRMG.com .

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com .

About Food & Beverage Tech Review

Food and Beverage Tech Review is a leading technology magazine for the food and beverage industry with over 118,250 print and digital subscribers across the US. VPs of Wine Operations, Directors of Viticulture, CEOs, Heads of Marketing & Business Development, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and many other senior-level decision-makers in the Wine Industry are among our subscribers. It provides a comprehensive platform for senior beverages industry experts, buyers, and decision-makers to share their knowledge using unique peer-to-peer learning methods.

For more information, visit www.fbtechreview.com.

Media Contact

Quest Resource Management Group

Leigh Harrington

972.464.0014