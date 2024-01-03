Pythian Achieves Marketing Analytics - Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, today announced that it has achieved the Marketing Analytics - Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage . By earning this Partner Specialization , Pythian has proven its ability and capacity to build customer solutions in the marketing analytics field using Google Cloud technology.



Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud customers access to qualified partners with proven technical proficiency and success in specialized solutions and service areas. Partners who achieve this Specialization have demonstrated the ability to help customers transition from disparate datasets to data-driven marketing.

Pythian's path to this prestigious designation was paved by its innovative solutions for diverse industry leaders. Notable projects include:

Pythian’s solution enabled the retailer to transform its digital brand channels with a personalized shopping experience mirroring its in-store hospitality, resulting in more efficient marketing activities and additional cost savings. Transat A.T.: Implementing Pythian’s Enterprise Data Platform QuickStart for Google Cloud, Transat A.T. gained a unified data repository, enhancing marketing campaign accuracy and efficiency while reducing operational costs​​.

Implementing Pythian’s for Google Cloud, Transat A.T. gained a unified data repository, enhancing marketing campaign accuracy and efficiency while reducing operational costs​​. Global Battery Manufacturer: Pythian’s deployment of Google Cloud technologies for the manufacturer led to more accurate demand forecasting and efficient resource allocation, significantly improving production planning and customer service​​.

Pythian’s deployment of Google Cloud technologies for the manufacturer led to more accurate demand forecasting and efficient resource allocation, significantly improving production planning and customer service​​. Cascades: Pythian's integration of Cascades’ SAP environment with Google Cloud technologies facilitated advanced reporting and insights, empowering strategic decision-making and shifting to a more cost-effective cloud solution​​.

“Achieving the Marketing Analytics - Services Partner Specialization from Google Cloud is a testament to our team's expertise and dedication to delivering innovative solutions,” said Lynda Partner , Pythian's executive vice president of data and analytics. “Our work with industry leaders like Stand Out For Good, Transat A.T., and Cascades showcases our commitment to transforming how enterprises leverage data for strategic insights and competitive advantage.”

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics, and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and a Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , and on our Blog .

Media Contacts

