Let Dickey’s Barbecue Be Your MVP for Championship Gameday

Dallas, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let Dickey's Barbecue Pit help you focus on the big game with their pit-smoked Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box.

On Monday, January 8th, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and college football fans across the country can team up and enjoy some Texas-style barbecue for the big college game. Treat yourself and your guests with the world’s largest barbecue concepts big time offerings. Guests can conveniently order their barbecue spread, for a group small or large, with same-day delivery, store pickup or to-go. These fantastic gameday specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack (Starting at $120)* – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing (Serves up to 10 people)

Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Guests can order the Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box online or in the Dickey’s App during the month of January and receive $10 off their order of $55 or more with the code 10OFF55.

"Dickey’s Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings are the perfect pairing for college football fans across the country,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “And with our fantastic option of the Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box, with endless sauce options, this is such a great value, you’ll get all the praise for being an MVP host.”

*Pricing may differ per location

If you’d like to order through Dickey’s catering experts, you can call 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for watch parties of any size.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

