NCUA Approves Merger of Blue Federal Credit Union and Aventa Credit Union

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has approved the proposed merger of Blue Federal Credit Union and Aventa Credit Union. The credit unions, when merged, will do business as Blue Federal Credit Union, with combined assets of more than $2.1 billion and over 153,000 members.

The next step in the process is approval of the merger by members of Aventa Credit Union. A special membership meeting will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 3:00 pm to finalize the process. This meeting will be held at Aventa’s headquarters, located at 2734 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Blue Federal Credit Union warmly welcomes Aventa's members and employees as we join forces,” said Stephanie Teubner, Blue Federal Credit Union's President/CEO. “Our shared commitment to the well-being of our members, employees, and communities, combined with our expanded presence and robust financial standing, makes this union a seamless alignment for both institutions."

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Aventa's members, associates, and communities,” said Greg Mills, Aventa’s President/CEO. “We embrace Blue's commitment to being your lifelong financial champion.”

This alliance, rooted in shared values and a commitment to member service, is set to be finalized by April 2024. By bringing the two credit unions together, all members will have access to expanded products and services, the latest digital banking technology, and best-in-class member service at 27 branch locations throughout Colorado and Wyoming, a Contact Center, and a nationwide ATM/VTM network.

For more information about Blue and the merger with Aventa, please visit blueaventa.com.

Attachment