Global Rare Earth Magnet Research Report 2023

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare earth magnet market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during 2023-2028.







Earlier, the application of rare earth magnets was largely confined to the motors and automotive industry. However, the global rare earth magnet market has recently experienced a rise in the demand from several new industries such as electronics, medical devices and actuators manufacturing. Moreover, on account of rapid urbanization, industrialization, growing penetration of electricity and increasing levels of automation in several industries, the electric motor industry is experiencing moderate growth.

As the motor industry represents one of the largest end-users of rare earth magnets, this growth is creating a positive impact on their demand. Apart from this, expansion of the wind energy generation plants on account of the growing population and increasing demand for electricity is anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Currently, NdFeB magnets account for the majority of the total market share as they are widely used in the field of energy. This can be accredited to their portable size, strong magnetic force and energy saving ability. As a result, these magnets are used in wind turbines, energy-efficient elevators, electric bicycles, hybrid vehicles, computer hard disk drives, medical equipment, consumer electronics, etc.

Rare earth magnets currently find myriad applications across various sectors. While NdFeB magnets are mostly utilized in the manufacturing of automobile, SmCo magnets are used in the defense sector.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the global rare earth magnet market size in 2022?

What are the major global rare earth magnet market drivers?

What are the major global rare earth magnet market trends?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global rare earth magnet market?

What will be the rare earth magnet market outlook during the forecast period (2023-2028)?

What is the global rare earth magnet market breakup by magnet type?

What is the global rare earth magnet market breakup by application?

What are the major regional markets in the global rare earth magnet industry?

Who are the leading players in the global rare earth magnet industry?

Key Player Profiles

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

ADAMS Magnetic Products Co.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (HPMG)Ltd.

Ningbo NGYC (Ninggang Permanent Magnetic) Materials Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co.Ltd. and Thomas & Skinner Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $24.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Magnet Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Rare Earth Mining and Milling Companies

5.10.2 Rare Earth Oxide Manufacturers

5.10.3 Rare Earth Metal Manufacturers

5.10.4 Rare Earth Alloy Manufacturers

5.10.5 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers

5.10.6 Product Distribution

5.10.7 Scrap Magnets Removing and Separating Companies

5.10.8 Recycling Companies

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Performance by Magnet Type

6.1 NdFeB Magnets

6.2 SmCo Magnets



7 Market Performance by Key Regions

7.1 China

7.2 Japan

7.3 Europe

7.4 USA



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 NdFeB Magnets

8.1.1 Automobile

8.1.2 Electronics

8.1.3 Power Generators

8.1.4 Medical Industry

8.1.5 Wind Power

8.2 SmCo Magnets

8.2.1 Defence

8.2.2 Aerospace

8.2.3 Electronics

8.2.4 Medical Devices



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss7cj7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment