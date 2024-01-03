Global Digital Printing Market to Surpass 43.95 Billion by 2030 Drives due to Highly Versatile Printing Solutions

Westford,USA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the ascent of e-commerce and online shopping has ushered in a new era of consumer expectations characterized by a growing appetite for personalized and customized products. Digital printing technology has emerged as a pivotal enabler of this trend, offering swift and cost-effective solutions for producing customized merchandise in the digital printing market .

The digital printing market has witnessed remarkable technological advancements that have reshaped the landscape. Among these innovations are the development of high-speed inkjet printers and enhanced color management systems.

Prominent Players in Global Digital Printing Market

HP Inc.

Canon Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

EFI Electronics for Imaging Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Durst Phototechnik AG

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Inca Digital Printers Ltd.

Mutoh Industries Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Caldera Graphics SAS

Global Graphics SE

Inkjet printing Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market due to Adaptability of Inkjet Technology

Inkjet printing currently holds the dominant position in the digital printing market, commanding an impressive 55% share of the total market. This leadership can be attributed to the remarkable versatility and adaptability of inkjet technology that is capable of serving a broad spectrum of applications, spanning from traditional paper printing to textiles and packaging materials.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the global digital printing market, with the United States emerging as the primary driver of this regional supremacy. The United States stands as the largest market for digital printing in North America, fueled by substantial demand stemming from various industries, including packaging, textiles, and commercial printing.

Electrophotography Segment is Expected to Witness Signifciant Growth due to its Efficiency

Electrophotography, commonly recognized as laser printing is the fastest-growing segment within the global digital printing market. This cutting-edge digital printing technology employs a laser beam to transfer toner onto paper or other substrates with remarkable precision and efficiency.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific have emerged as the fastest-growing hub within the global digital printing market. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several key factors that have catalyzed the adoption of digital printing technologies across the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the digital printing market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Digital Printing Market

In 2022, Westrock Company made a strategic move by acquiring the HP PageWide T1190 inkjet digital press. This acquisition represents a significant addition to Westrock's printing capabilities, enhancing its already diversified portfolio, including offset litho, flexo preprint, flexo direct print, and sheet-fed digital printing operations. With the incorporation of the HP PageWide T1190, Westrock aims to bolster its services across corrugated box plants and specialty facilities, catering to a broader range of customer needs.

Smurfit Kappa recently unveiled a substantial investment in its innovative Design2Market Factory facility. This unique venture streamlines the packaging development process by consolidating key components under one roof. The facility houses a digital printer and die cutter, enabling rapid prototyping for pilot production. Additionally, it offers industry-leading packaging performance analysis and field lab facilities.

